Linktree Announces Acquisition of Songlink/Odesli and Launches Music Link Feature

MELBOURNE, Australia, Aug. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Linktree , the market-leading linking platform, today announced it has acquired Songlink/Odesli, an automated music link aggregation platform. Linktree will integrate Songlink/Odesli into its newly launched Music Link feature which enables artists to maximize their digital streaming footprint and helps their fans discover new music. With this acquisition and feature, Linktree takes a significant step towards becoming the one-stop-shop for the three key pillars of music monetization: touring, merchandise and streaming.

Wiz Khalifa, Luke Combs, BENEE, Vance Joy, Ashnikko and Luke Hemmings of 5 Seconds of Summer are among the artists utilizing Music Links to share their content across 16 major music streaming platforms, including Apple Music, Spotify and YouTube. Artists can re-order the list of streaming services based on their preferences, and add unlimited links and YouTube and Spotify embeds to share music, merchandise and tickets in one place.

Through its content matching ability, Linktree's Music Link automatically detects and displays the same song or album across all music streaming services to help ensure fans can listen on their preferred service. Each Linktree visitor will get streaming results that are personalized for their geographic location, and interactions with Spotify embedded content will count as a stream for the artist.

Artists with Linktree PRO accounts will be able to measure fan engagement including which streaming services are most popular, where fans are located and from which platforms audience traffic is coming from.

"Before co-founding Linktree, my brother Anthony and I spent a lot of time helping artists grow their audiences and establish their digital presence, having come from three generations of family-run music businesses. Our acquisition of Songlink/Odesli and the launch of Music Links solves these challenges that so many in the music industry face by allowing them to seamlessly promote music and reach a global fanbase through an enhanced streaming experience," said Alex Zaccaria, co-founder and CEO of Linktree. "Linktree continues to evolve to meet the needs of all creators and help them connect with a diverse range of audiences."

Kurt Weiberth, Founder of Songlink/Odesli said: "I'm excited to bring our technology into Linktree as they open the door even wider for creators and members of the music community. Linktree continues to be a platform that is committed to expanding, refining, and establishing new ways for artists to connect with fans and broaden their audiences."

This acquisition and new product offering is the latest in a series of creator-focused partnerships, feature expansions, and product developments for Linktree. In May 2021, Linktree introduced the Passion Fund to help creators, business owners, activists, or anyone with a big dream turn their passion into a career.

About Linktree

Linktree enables creators, brands, artists, publishers, agencies, and businesses of all sizes to curate an online ecosystem, engage with their audience and monetize their passion. The platform is utilized by more than 16 million users globally including TikTok, Selena Gomez, Red Bull, Alicia Keys, Facebook, the Los Angeles Clippers, Jessica Alba, Comedy Central and HBO. Founded by brothers Alex and Anthony Zaccaria and Nick Humphreys in 2016, Linktree is headquartered in Melbourne, Australia. For more information visit https://linktr.ee/ .

