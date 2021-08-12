Linktree Announces Passion Fund Winners

MELBOURNE, Australia, Aug. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Linktree, the market-leading linking platform, announced the winners of the Passion Fund to award creators, business owners, activists, or anyone with a big dream with an investment and tools to help turn their passion into a career.

To further pursue their passions and work towards their goals, all winners will receive exclusive use of Linktree benefits including lifetime PRO access, marketing workshops with the Linktree team and zero transaction fees on their Commerce Links.

After the panel of influential, self-made business leaders, creators, and founders who include Karamo, Li Jin, Grace Beverly, Alex Zaccaria, and Lauren Weinberg evaluated thousands of submissions from 90 countries, the standout creators and entrepreneurs chosen as winners in the Gold category and the recipients of $20,000 each, include:

AsylumConnect : A non-profit organization providing online resources for LGBTQ+ people fleeing persecution.

: A non-profit organization providing online resources for LGBTQ+ people fleeing persecution. Book Bunk : A social impact firm based in Kenya , focused on reclaiming, restoring, and revitalizing Nairobi's most iconic public libraries for inclusive use.

: A social impact firm based in , focused on reclaiming, restoring, and revitalizing most iconic public libraries for inclusive use. EPRUM : A Bolivian small business dedicated to creating sustainable children's toys. Employees are indiginous women working to support their families.

: A Bolivian small business dedicated to creating sustainable children's toys. Employees are indiginous women working to support their families. Made by Blitz : A UK based creator passionate about veganism, his goal is to be the go-to resource for plant-based cooking.

: A UK based creator passionate about veganism, his goal is to be the go-to resource for plant-based cooking. Mumkin App : An AI- driven app, makes difficult conversations possible by providing simulated in-app mock conversations. Co-Founded by Prita Goswami , Mumkin is available worldwide for survivors of female genital cutting/mutilation.

: An AI- driven app, makes difficult conversations possible by providing simulated in-app mock conversations. Co-Founded by , Mumkin is available worldwide for survivors of female genital cutting/mutilation. Wright Dance Studi o: A dance studio based in Jamaica committed to being a safe haven for the community and helping young women experience the joy that dance can bring.

o: A dance studio based in committed to being a safe haven for the community and helping young women experience the joy that dance can bring. Signhow : is an app to make learning sign language more accessible to people around the world to help better support the deaf community.

: is an app to make learning sign language more accessible to people around the world to help better support the deaf community. Collettey's : Entrepreneur Collette Divitto started her own cookie shop, Collettey's, after years of rejection from job interviews due to her disability. Her experience led her to develop an inclusive hiring policy that gives everyone a fair chance.

: Entrepreneur Collette Divitto started her own cookie shop, Collettey's, after years of rejection from job interviews due to her disability. Her experience led her to develop an inclusive hiring policy that gives everyone a fair chance. De Nsentip Twins : A project aimed at teaching girls basic life skills, Adolescent, Sexual, and Reproductive Health (ASRH), self-advocacy, security and self defense skills, and sponsoring their education.

In addition, the winner of the People's Choice Award, who will receive $20,000 is:

Jaguar Siembra : A non-profit foundation that works with indigenous people in the "Heart Of The World"—the Sierra Nevada de Santa Marta, Colombia . The community works to restore the ecosystem, tree planting projects and reforestation efforts that heal the earth and preserve ancient cultures.

A list of all winners including those in the Silver and Bronze categories can be found HERE .

