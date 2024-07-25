LinkUnite Announces Global Expansion and Upcoming Events Featuring Leading Women in Marketing

NASHVILLE, Tenn., July 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- After a year filled with extensive focus on compliance, AI, critical thinking, self-advocacy, and more, LinkUnite is far from finished. As we gear up for the LINK 3.0 series at the Affiliate Summit in NYC, we're excited to delve into the current industry trends and strategies through the remainder of 2024 and into 2025. We are proud to announce the upcoming round-table discussions featuring influential women leaders in the marketing industry. Moreover, our global expansion continues as we prepare to join ELEVATE Summit in London, connecting with international peers and expanding our horizons.

Wrapping up LinkUnite IV at The Noelle Nashville, June 26th to 28th, was the epicenter of innovation and collaboration. Over three days, industry leaders and professionals convened to engage in rigorous learning and networking, set against the vibrant backdrop of Music City. The event featured critical insights into compliance, artificial intelligence, business strategies, self-advocacy, and critical thinking. Check out some of the highlights from our LinkUnite IV event here , brought to you by our talented content partner Optizmo . Stay up to date on post-event features by following us on YouTube and LinkedIn .

Key LinkUnite IV Sessions Included:

Compliance Mastery: Michele Shuster and Tammy Glover Fowler provided essential updates and practical strategies to navigate the complex world of regulatory compliance.

and provided essential updates and practical strategies to navigate the complex world of regulatory compliance. AI Innovation on the Rooftop: The " Women And I - AI in the Sky" workshop facilitated hands-on AI projects and coding exercises.

- AI in the Sky" workshop facilitated hands-on AI projects and coding exercises. Business Strategy Insights: Jennifer Lau-Hatcher 's session offered strategies to merge affordability with excellence in business models.

's session offered strategies to merge affordability with excellence in business models. Empowering Self-Advocacy: Emily Golden provided tools for effective self-advocacy in the workplace.

provided tools for effective self-advocacy in the workplace. Enhancing Personal Growth and Professional Presence: Step by step activities featuring Gabriela Buich goal assessment, personal growth activities, group exercises on self-presentation, and strategies for asserting authority and effectiveness in professional settings.

goal assessment, personal growth activities, group exercises on self-presentation, and strategies for asserting authority and effectiveness in professional settings. Enhanced Critical Thinking: Ndala Booker explored critical thinking applications for personal and professional growth.

explored critical thinking applications for personal and professional growth. Special Networking Events: Attendees experienced Nashville's iconic culture through the "Boot Scootin' Boogie" line dancing and a memorable dinner at Gannon's Nashville , rounded out with custom trolley tours and a visit to Imagine Recording Studios to complete the live music experience.

Next Up On The Calendar, LinkUnite will host their L.I.N.K. 3.0 Educational Series in New York City at Affiliate Summit East. This session will feature the following leading women in the industry; Ninfa Cabello, Kathy Yang and Catharine Montgomery , and moderated by Sara Malo . Attendees will be engaging in open discussions and Q&A with panelists, offering networking opportunities and new business connections while diving deeper into industry topics and trends. Participation in these events is complimentary with a LinkUnite 2024 membership . Early registration is encouraged for streamlined access and exclusive benefits.

LinkUnite Round-Table Discussions at Contact.io : LinkUnite is excited to announce an upcoming round-table discussion featuring leading women in the performance marketing industry. The discussions will cover the latest trends, challenges, and innovations in digital and call marketing, highlighting the unique perspectives and contributions of women in the field. Attendees will gain valuable insights from industry experts by engaging in meaningful dialogue in a round-table format.

Sara Malo , President & COO of LinkUnite , shared her enthusiasm: "We are excited to host this round-table discussion at Contact.io. It's a fantastic opportunity to showcase the incredible work of these female leaders in digital marketing and foster a supportive community for professional growth." Contact.io is renowned for bringing together top professionals in the contact center industry, making it the perfect venue for this event. LinkUnite invites all interested parties to join this empowering discussion and be part of the movement driving change in call marketing.

Exciting News, LinkUnite is going global: LinkUnite is expanding globally this summer! Join us for the ELEVATE Event in London, England on September 16-17 at the Park Plaza Westminster Bridge London. This transformative conference, led by Lee-Ann Johnstone from Affiverse and Michael Ferree from Lead Generation World , will be a pivotal meeting point for affiliate marketing and lead generation experts. ELEVATE promises to be more than just a conference; it's a transformative experience where lead generation, sales, and performance marketing will collide, curated by top industry veterans. This will be LinkUnite's first official visit across the pond to visit our European counterparts in their homeland.

As LinkUnite ventures into new markets and continues to foster environments for professional growth, the focus remains on creating spaces for meaningful connections and career enhancement. The success of LinkUnite IV has set the stage for a thrilling future as the organization expands its reach globally.

A heartfelt thank you to all our attendees, speakers, and partners who contributed to the success of LinkUnite IV. We eagerly anticipate continuing this journey with you at Affiliate Summit East, Contact.io and ELEVATE Summit in London and beyond.

Stay connected and follow LinkUnite events here . Subscribe to our YouTube and follow us on LinkedIn to stay up to date!

About LinkUnite :

LinkUnite events are designed to support and inspire women across various sectors by providing them with the resources and network needed to succeed personally and professionally. Each event is tailored to the needs of its attendees, ensuring a relevant and impactful experience for all attendees.

