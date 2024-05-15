NASHVILLE, Tenn., May 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- LinkUnite Announces Its Highly Anticipated Women's Event in Nashville, Tennessee — LinkUnite is thrilled to announce the next edition of its empowering women's event, LinkUnite IV , set to take place from June 26-28, 2024, at the prestigious Noelle Hotel in Nashville, Tennessee. Building on the success of its previous iterations, this year's event promises a comprehensive agenda crafted to address the most pressing needs and interests of women in the business world.

The three-day event will feature an array of sessions designed to equip attendees with critical insights into compliance, business growth & strategy, artificial intelligence, self-advocacy, and critical thinking. The event provides a platform for attendees to engage with industry experts, apply their skills in practical scenarios, and network with peers in an inspiring setting.

Program Highlights Include:

All things Compliance & Regulations:

Michele Shuster will guide attendees through the latest updates in compliance regulations, including the Telemarketing Sales Rule (TSR) and Telephone Consumer Protection Act (TCPA), equipping professionals with knowledge to maintain compliance in evolving regulatory landscapes. Tammy Glover Fowler , MS offers insights into the practical application of compliance laws in business operations, providing actionable strategies for those directly involved in compliance efforts.

AI Workshop: The Women And I - AI in the Sky session on the Rare Bird rooftop will involve hands-on AI learning experiences, including live exercises and collaborative digital marketing projects, facilitated by seasoned mentors.

Business Strategy Session: Jennifer Lau-Hatcher will discuss innovative strategies for integrating affordability and excellence into business models, crucial for fostering growth and enhancing operational efficiency.

Self-Advocacy Workshop: Led by Emily Golden , this workshop aims to empower attendees, especially women, with effective self-advocacy techniques critical for professional growth and advancement.

Critical Thinking Workshop: Ndala Booker 's session will delve into the application of critical thinking skills across various aspects of life, enhancing decision-making and personal resilience.



In addition to these targeted sessions, LinkUnite IV will provide a platform for attendees to propose topics and engage with leaders in real time, ensuring the content remains dynamic and participant-focused. This inclusive approach invites women from all industries to shape the conversation, reflecting the event's commitment to addressing real-time, relevant issues impacting their careers and businesses.

Get ready to dive deep into the heart of Nashville's vibrant music scene with an exclusive activity that sets LinkUnite IV apart from any other event. Imagine stepping inside a renowned Nashville recording studio, surrounded by the pulsing creativity that has launched countless careers in the music industry. This unique opportunity is not just a visit—it's an immersion.

Fly on the Wall - Recording Session: This extraordinary experience invites you to sit in on an actual recording session alongside a Grammy Award-winning producer. At one of Nashville's premier studios, you'll witness the magic of music production first-hand. This is your chance to observe the intricate process of crafting a hit song, from the initial chords to the final mix, in a setting that's usually closed to the public.

Participants will get an authentic glimpse into the life of session players, talent, producers, and engineers as they work to create musical masterpieces. This unparalleled access is designed not just for observation but for real, engaging interaction with the pros.

This experience is exclusive to LinkUnite IV attendees and provides true insider access that's not available to the general public. Along with this, attendees can enjoy a range of other group activities designed to foster networking and bonding, including explorations of downtown Nashville, custom food courses, and sessions focused on breathwork.

Don't miss out on the chance to blend professional growth with an unforgettable Nashville adventure at LinkUnite IV.

"We are excited to host LinkUnite IV in Music City, Nashville Tennessee this year and look forward to offering an environment where women can come together to gain valuable knowledge, network with peers, find mentorship, and create lifelong relationships. Our aim is to empower each participant with the tools they need to excel and inspire change in their respective fields" said the LinkUnite team.

Registration Information:

Early bird registration is currently open. For registration details please visit our website at https://www.linkunite.live/ and fill out our contact form, or reach out to Amanda Farris and Sara Malo directly for registration information.

About LinkUnite :

LinkUnite events are designed to support and inspire women across various sectors by providing them with the resources and network needed to succeed personally and professionally. Each event is tailored to the needs of its attendees, ensuring a relevant and impactful experience for all attendees.

For further information, please contact:

Amanda Farris

CEO - LinkUnite IV

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.linkunite.live

Sara Malo

COO - LinkUnite IV

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.linkunite.live

Join us in Nashville for an empowering experience designed to elevate your career to the next level!

SOURCE LinkUnite, LLC