Linnaeus Therapeutics Announces Presentation of LNS8801 Clinical Data at 2022 ESMO Annual Meeting

HADDONFIELD, N.J., Sept. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Linnaeus Therapeutics, Inc. (Linnaeus), a privately held clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of novel small-molecule oncology therapeutics, today announced the presentation of clinical biomarker data from its study of LNS8801 as a monotherapy and in combination with pembrolizumab at the 2022 European Society of Medical Oncology (ESMO) Annual Meeting in Paris.

The poster was entitled, "A circulating, surrogate-systemic biomarker correlates with anti-tumor benefit on LNS8801 therapy" and was led by Dr. Justine Cohen of the University of Pennsylvania and a study investigator in the phase 1/2 clinical trial of LNS8801 (Abstract 5205).

Cohen et al have demonstrated that LNS8801 treatment results in an induction of a surrogate-systemic biomarker on the first day of treatment and that induction of this biomarker confirms target engagement and is associated with improved progression-free survival on LNS8801 treatment. Future clinical studies could use this biomarker to rapidly determine whether patients will receive benefit on LNS8801 therapy.

"We are pleased to showcase these data at ESMO," commented Patrick Mooney, MD, CEO of Linnaeus. "These data demonstrate that LNS8801 has target engagement at multiple dose levels and that target engagement correlates with patient benefit. Importantly, these data are consistent with the clinical activity we have seen in our ongoing studies of LNS8801 in patients with advanced cancer. We look forward to sharing efficacy data in the near term."

About LNS8801

LNS8801 is an orally bioavailable and highly specific and potent agonist of GPER whose activity is dependent on the expression of GPER. GPER activation by LNS8801 rapidly and durably depletes c-Myc protein levels. In preclinical cancer models, LNS8801 displays potent antitumor activities across a wide range of tumor types, rapidly shrinking tumors and inducing immune memory.

In the ongoing clinical study in humans, LNS8801 monotherapy has been safe and well tolerated. Additionally, LNS8801 has demonstrated target engagement, c-Myc protein depletion, and clinical benefit in patients with advanced cancers.

About Linnaeus

Linnaeus Therapeutics, Inc. is a privately held clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of novel small molecule oncology therapeutics that target G protein-coupled receptors. The company was formed and launched in partnership with the UPstart incubator at the University of Pennsylvania's Penn Center for Innovation (PCI).

