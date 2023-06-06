Linnaeus Therapeutics Announces Presentation of Positive Clinical Data of LNS8801 in Metastatic Uveal Melanoma at 2023 ASCO Annual Meeting

Linnaeus Therapeutics, Inc.

06 Jun, 2023, 07:57 ET

HADDONFIELD N.J., June 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Linnaeus Therapeutics, Inc. (Linnaeus), a privately held clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of novel small-molecule oncology therapeutics, today announced the presentation of clinical data from its phase 1 dose-expansion study of LNS8801 as a monotherapy and in combination with pembrolizumab in metastatic uveal melanoma at the 2023 ASCO Annual Meeting.

The poster is entitled "The effect of LNS8801 alone and in combination with pembrolizumab in patients with metastatic uveal melanoma" (Abstract 9543).

LNS8801 alone and in combination with pembrolizumab was tolerable without unanticipated toxicities. LNS8801 demonstrated encouraging anti-tumor activity in patients with metastatic uveal melanoma, overall 50% of patients had disease control. These data support further development of LNS8801 alone and in combination with pembrolizumab as a therapeutic approach to treat metastatic uveal melanoma patients.

"We are extremely pleased to showcase these data at ASCO," commented Patrick Mooney, MD, CEO of Linnaeus. "The data from this study demonstrate that LNS8801 is extremely safe and well tolerated and shows very promising signs of clinical benefit and preliminary efficacy alone and in combination with pembrolizumab in patients with metastatic uveal melanoma. We look forward to further exploring LNS8801 alone and in combination with pembrolizumab in other currently open expansion cohorts."

This study was supported by Linnaeus Therapeutics Inc. and NCI SBIR Phase 2B 5R44CA228695.

About LNS8801

LNS8801 is an orally bioavailable and highly specific and potent agonist of GPER whose activity is dependent on the expression of GPER. GPER activation by LNS8801 rapidly and durably depletes c-Myc protein levels. In preclinical cancer models, LNS8801 displays potent antitumor activities across a wide range of tumor types, rapidly shrinking tumors and inducing immune memory.

In the ongoing clinical study in humans, LNS8801 monotherapy has been safe and well tolerated. Additionally, LNS8801 has demonstrated target engagement, c-Myc protein depletion, and clinical benefit in patients with advanced cancers, and a predictive biomarker has been identified.

About Metastatic Uveal Melanoma
Although uveal melanoma is a rare cancer, it is the most common primary intraocular malignancy in adults. Up to 50% of people with primary uveal melanoma will eventually develop metastatic disease. Unresectable or metastatic uveal melanoma typically has a very poor prognosis.

About Linnaeus
Linnaeus Therapeutics, Inc. is a privately held clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of novel small molecule oncology therapeutics that target G protein-coupled receptors. The company was formed and launched in partnership with the UPstart incubator at the University of Pennsylvania's Penn Center for Innovation (PCI).

