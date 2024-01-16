Linnworks Partners with Lightspeed Commerce for First ePOS Integration

Unleashing the power of automation by integrating Lightspeed Retail ePOS and Linnworks' order and inventory management solution.

LOUISVILLE, Ky., Jan. 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Linnworks, an e-commerce inventory and order management software that helps retailers automate key processes, reduce costs, and grow their business, announces it has partnered with Lightspeed Commerce Inc. , the unified ePOS and payments platform for ambitious entrepreneurs who wish to accelerate growth, provide the best customer experiences and become a go-to destination in their space. By partnering with Lightspeed, Linnworks is thrilled to offer its first-ever global ePOS integration, bringing together two e-commerce heavyweights.

As a result of the partnership, Linnworks customers easily connect to Lightspeed Retail and take advantage of the multitude of payment options, smart functionalities, and pre-built reports that give customers an incredible amount of insight into their e-commerce business while saving time and reducing costs. In addition to offering electronic point-of-sale (ePOS) solutions for retailers, Lightspeed offers e-commerce and payment solutions. With the Linnworks integration, enterprise retailers benefit from an advanced solution to address their complex multi-location inventory needs.

"Our integration with Lightspeed Retail marks a significant milestone in our mission to empower businesses with the tools they need to thrive in the modern commerce landscape. Together with Lightspeed, we're not just connecting systems; we're forging a path to seamless operations, efficiency, and success. This partnership is a testament to our commitment to helping businesses conquer the complexities of multichannel selling and reach new heights of productivity and profitability." - Chris Timmer, CEO of Linnworks.

Liam Crooks, Managing Director of Lightspeed EMEA, commented: "Partnering with Linnworks was a no-brainer for us, our integration will benefit retailers immensely and ultimately help grow their business. Our partnership creates a one-stop shop for retailers wanting to scale their business."

From January 15th, 2024, the Linnworks and Lightspeed integrated solution is live, enabling retailers to automate key processes, reduce costs, and grow their business.

About Linnworks

Linnworks is a Connected CommerceOps platform that gives online retailers the power to connect, automate, and scale their e-commerce operations from a single source of truth.

Our solution brings three core attributes to the retailer: connectivity to a diverse number of marketplaces, automation to traditionally time-consuming e-commerce processes, and a centralized platform to manage listings, inventory, orders, and shipments.

With over 4,000 customers and $15 billion GMV processed every year, Linnworks empowers small and medium e-commerce retailers to simplify their commerce ops, drive new revenue, exceed customer expectations and streamline logistics.

About Lightspeed

Powering the businesses that are the backbone of the global economy, Lightspeed's one-stop commerce platform helps merchants innovate to simplify, scale and provide exceptional customer experiences. Our cloud commerce solution transforms and unifies online and physical operations, multichannel sales, expansion to new locations, global payments, financial solutions and connection to supplier networks.

Founded in Montréal, Canada in 2005, Lightspeed is dual-listed on the New York Stock Exchange and Toronto Stock Exchange. With teams across North America, Europe and Asia Pacific, the company serves retail, hospitality and golf businesses in over 100 countries.

