Linnworks Releases "State of Commerce Ops 2026" Report

Exclusive Data Reveals Key Retail Insights and Growth Strategies: From Operational Challenges and Efficiency Gaps to AI Adoption and Automation

LONDON, Feb. 25, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Linnworks , the leading connected CommerceOps platform, today unveils its annual State of Commerce Ops Report . Focused on the mid-market ecommerce sector (retailers with annual revenues between $7.5M to $100M), the exclusive data reveals that growth in both the U.K. and U.S. is widespread despite an increasingly complex operating environment.

"As retailers navigate the ever-evolving ecommerce industry, one thing remains clear: growth and operational maturity are inseparable," said Jon Bahl, CEO, Linnworks. "Our new survey data sheds light on the ongoing growth of the market while providing clients with strategies for scalability and progress."

Analyzing survey results from 500 mid-market retail leaders, split evenly between the U.S. and U.K., the survey questions were designed to capture both current-state performance and forward-looking priorities, focusing on five key topics:

Revenue and order volume growth

Operational efficiency and scalability

Automation and AI adoption

Logistics, fulfillment, and systems complexity

Strategic priorities for the year ahead

The survey provides a snapshot into two of the world's leading e-commerce markets—the U.S. and the U.K.—and reveals what's top of mind for senior decision-makers across operations, supply chain, logistics, ecommerce, and executive leadership roles, including:

Growth is widespread, but scalability is selective : 89.6% (U.K.) and 88.8% (U.S.) of retailers report moderate to significant year-over-year growth. Growth is no longer constrained by ambition or demand — it is constrained by operational design and high growth is correlated with automation and multichannel maturity

: 89.6% (U.K.) and 88.8% (U.S.) of retailers report moderate to significant year-over-year growth. Growth is no longer constrained by ambition or demand — it is constrained by operational design and high growth is correlated with automation and multichannel maturity Inventory visibility is the quiet scalability bottleneck: Only around one-third of retailers in both the U.K. and U.S. report excellent inventory visibility across channels and warehouses. Inventory accuracy, fulfillment execution and system reliability remain the most common points of failure as businesses grow across channels and markets

Only around one-third of retailers in both the U.K. and U.S. report excellent inventory visibility across channels and warehouses. Inventory accuracy, fulfillment execution and system reliability remain the most common points of failure as businesses grow across channels and markets AI adoption is shifting from "nice-to-have" to essential : 60.8% (U.S.) and 54.8% (U.K.) use AI chatbots for customer support. AI is also expanding into operationally critical areas, including: Demand forecasting Inventory and order management Marketing optimization Fraud prevention

: 60.8% (U.S.) and 54.8% (U.K.) use AI chatbots for customer support. AI is also expanding into operationally critical areas, including: Automation is a baseline, not a differentiator: 64.8% (U.K.) and 60.0% (U.S.) report operations that are majority or highly automated. Adoption depth varies significantly - and those differences are increasingly reflected in growth outcomes, operational resilience and leadership confidence.

64.8% (U.K.) and 60.0% (U.S.) report operations that are majority or highly automated. Adoption depth varies significantly - and those differences are increasingly reflected in growth outcomes, operational resilience and leadership confidence. Fulfillment and logistics is a make-or-break for customer experience: Carrier diversification is a clear sign of operational maturity. Retailers using multiple carriers are more resilient during peak periods, face fewer disruptions, and have more flexibility to balance cost and delivery speed.

The full report is available to download here . To learn more about Linnworks and product offerings, please visit Linnworks.com .

About Linnworks

Linnworks is a Connected CommerceOps platform that gives 4000+ online retailers the power to connect, automate, and scale their e-commerce operations from a single source of truth. Our solution brings three core attributes to the retailer: connectivity to 100-plus marketplaces, automation to traditionally time-consuming e-commerce processes, and a centralized platform to manage listings, inventory, orders, and shipments.

Media Contact:

Danna Tabachnik

773.453.2444

[email protected]

SOURCE Linnworks