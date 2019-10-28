Lino Blockchain-Powered DLive.tv and SF Blockchain Week Form an Exclusive Live-Streaming Partnership

This year, more than 3000 people will join the conference with more than 250 speakers. The featured speakers include Vitalik Buterin, founder of Ethereum, Kevin Weil, Co-Creator of Libra, Chris Larsen, Co-Founder of Ripple, and Joseph Lubin, Founder and CEO of ConsenSys.

"As the platform founded by U.C. Berkeley alumni and headquartered in Silicon Valley, DLive is honored to bring the influence of SFBW to another level," said Charles Wayn, CEO of DLive. "Bringing the best content from SFBW online is the perfect way for us to show how blockchain changes the way people consume live video content and how content creators can benefit from blockchain technology."

As the first decentralized application on Lino blockchain, DLive issues its own fixed-price In-App Digital Asset (IDA), Lemon, on the Lino Blockchain. This ensures the stability of content creator earnings while introducing and utilizing the benefits of the decentralized Lino blockchain. Lino Blockchain is in its testnet period, and plans to launch mainnet by Q4 of 2019.

"San Francisco Blockchain Week is excited to partner with DLive and Lino to offer the amazing content taking place during the week to anyone with an internet connection, " said Ronen Kirsh, Co-Founder of SFBW, also stating "this week is all about growing awareness and helping to educate as many people as possible. To further this goal, providing a live-stream is a large step forward."

How to watch

The full program will go live at DLive.tv/DLive channel. DLive is also available via Android and iOS apps.

The following guests will join the AMA sessions:

Wilson Wei, CEO and Co-Founder of Lino Network

Catherine Coley, CEO of Binance US

Jae Kwon, CEO and Founder of Tendermint and Cosmos

Eric Ly, Founder of HUB and Co-Founder of LinkedIn

Stephan Tse and Nick White, Co-Founders of Harmony

Sunny Lu, CEO of VeChain

Dr. Mo Dong, Co-Founder of Celer Network

David Vorick, Co-Founder of Sia

Xiaoning Nan, Founder & CEO of OceanEx

More than US$10,000 value of gifts and prizes will be given during these AMA sessions.

About DLive

DLive is a decentralized live streaming platform built on the testnet of Lino blockchain . DLive utilizes the Lino blockchain to incentivize both content creators and viewers. DLive believes that all rewards belong to platform participants, and does not take cuts or charge any fees to content creators. Currently, DLive has more than 5 million MAU with more than 125000 active streamers. To learn more about DLive, please visit here , and the press kit here .

About SF Blockchain Week

SF Blockchain Week is where blockchain startups, enterprise companies, academics, developers, and investors from around the world come together to define the future of blockchain and cryptocurrencies.

Contact press@dlive.tv

SOURCE DLive

Related Links

https://dlive.tv/

