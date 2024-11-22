Linq Launches Blue Messages for Sales

News provided by

Linq

Nov 22, 2024, 18:25 ET

Linq Blue Automates and Personalizes iMessage Outreach to Boost Engagement and Efficiency

BIRMINGHAM, Ala., Nov. 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Linq, the world's leading mobile CRM and lead capture platform, announces Linq Blue — an iMessage automation tool designed to revolutionize sales communication. This breakthrough feature empowers businesses to automate and personalize customer outreach via iMessage—without requiring an iPhone. Launching January 2025, Linq Blue offers seamless messaging capabilities that drive higher response rates and unlock new levels of sales efficiency.

Why Linq Blue is a Game-Changer

Continue Reading
Lina Blue enable businesses to conduct customer outreach via iMessage without requiring an iPhone
  • Enhanced Engagement: iMessage campaigns have been shown to increase response rates by 29% over traditional SMS outreach.
  • Seamless CRM Integration: Linq Blue integrates with popular CRM platforms such as Salesforce, HubSpot, and Microsoft Dynamics, allowing users to manage iMessage communications directly from their existing workflows.
  • Device-Agnostic iMessage Campaigns: Users can send blue text campaigns from any device, including Android, by utilizing a dedicated phone number provided by Linq.
  • Advanced Automation: Users can schedule messages, create sequences and campaigns, and automate confirmation messages to streamline customer interactions.
  • Unlimited Messaging: Linq Blue offers unlimited messaging capabilities, enhancing communication.

Reserve Your Spot Today

Linq Blue is now open for early access reservations to a closed beta.

Learn more and reserve your spot at https://linqapp.com/s/imessage-automation/

About Linq:

Founded in Birmingham, AL, Linq is a rapidly growing tech company that transforms the way businesses manage contacts, relationships, and workflows. With a focus on mobile-first solutions, Linq integrates seamlessly with existing CRM platforms like Salesforce and HubSpot, offering an easy-to-use interface that enables teams to work effectively, no matter where they are. For more information, visit www.linqapp.com.

SOURCE Linq

