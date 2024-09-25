Linq launches World's Mobile-First CRM

BIRMINGHAM, Ala., Sept. 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Salestech startup Linq announces the launch of Linq One, the first customer relationship management (CRM) system built specifically for sales professionals on the go. Linq One is an all-in-one platform for mobile sales professionals to meet leads, manage communication, and close deals.

Linq One: Simplified and Comprehensive

Linq simplified and consolidated its plans—Linq Pro, Linq Pro Plus, and Linq for Teams— into Linq One: a single, comprehensive offering. This unified subscription provides access to the complete suite of Linq's capabilities, allowing users to manage their entire customer journey from one intuitive, mobile-first interface.

Linq—which pioneered the digital business card, allowing its users to exchange and manage their contact information easily—now extends its capabilities to support the entire sales journey. By providing the solution for companies struggling with complex CRM systems tethered to the desktop, Linq One transforms how in-person interactions turn into lasting, profitable relationships.

Elliott Potter, Cofounder and CEO at Linq, explains, "By the end of the decade, only engineers, scientists, and designers will use a laptop. Today's professionals are out in the field, on the road, and working remotely from wherever. They're typically working late to get data in their legacy CRM after a full day of conversations, missing crucial details and losing deals in the process. Linq One works alongside you in real-time as a complete, mobile-first CRM for your smartphone."

Key Features of Linq's Mobile CRM Platform:

Meet: Linq's digital business cards enable users to make meaningful connections easily. At conferences, meetings, or everyday encounters, Linq provides the tools to turn introductions into opportunities.

Manage: Linq's platform integrates voice, email, and SMS, empowering users to manage conversations and track interactions effortlessly. Features include automated call transcripts, summaries, and AI-assisted follow-ups. Linq keeps users organized and ensures no sale falls through the cracks.

Close: E-signature and contract management tools simplify the closing process, empowering users to finalize deals on the go. Combined with payment solutions, Linq ensures that opportunities close reliably.

For more information, visit: www.linqapp.com/linq-one/

About Linq:

Linq makes connections stronger. Founded in 2019, Linq blends NFC and QR tech with sleek design, helping users share, connect, and follow up effortlessly with their contacts. Visit linqapp.com .

