Linq recruits former Apple and Target exec David Berk as Chief Operating Officer

BIRMINGHAM, Ala., Aug. 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Linq, the leading digital business card and mobile sales enablement platform, deepens its executive talent with the appointment of David Berk as Chief Operating Officer (COO). David previously led search efforts for Apple, was Chief Technology Officer at Shipt (acq. by Target), and was Group President at Fetch (America's leading mobile rewards app). David grew Fetch to over 20 million active users and helped it achieve a $2B+ valuation. David started his career at the intersection of technology and entertainment holding engineering leadership positions at Sony, Paramount, and Electronic Arts. He has a Bachelor of Science in Computer Science from DePaul University and a Master of Business Administration from Columbia University.

David Berk Spearheads Growth and Innovation Amid Linq's Expansion Efforts

"I've been working with Linq and its cofounders for a few years now, first as an advisor and later as an investor," said David Berk. "The team they have created is exceptional, and their product is amazing. I am extremely privileged to have been asked to join the team. I am very excited about contributing to what comes next."

Strengthening Linq's Leadership Team

"David has an unparalleled ability to move fast and drive results," said Elliott Potter, co-founder and CEO of Linq. "We have hit an inflection point, and David will be crucial in helping us capitalize and accelerate recent growth."

Driving Innovation and Growth

In his new role, Berk will focus on scaling Linq, driving product development, and streamlining their go-to-market motion. His appointment comes at a pivotal time as Linq prepares to announce several new products and partnerships.

About Linq

Founded in 2019 and based in Birmingham, AL, Linq is a mobile app that helps businesses capture leads and enroll them in sales and marketing workflows. Linq's sales enablement offering has grown rapidly as businesses seek a lighter-weight, mobile-first alternative to bulky, more expensive legacy CRMs. Linq helps people build deeper, more meaningful connections through innovative technology. Our platform bridges real-world interactions and digital communication, enabling businesses and entrepreneurs to seamlessly equip their teams with tools to capture valuable information from leads and convert them into loyal customers through intelligent, personalized follow-ups. Linq for Teams offers global organizations advanced administration, CRM integrations, and comprehensive analytics. Our customizable profiles, digital business cards, wearables, and robust event organizer tools ensure users can connect in the way that best suits their needs. Linq is dedicated to enhancing connection and engagement, fostering a more connected world. For more information, visit linqapp.com.

SOURCE Linq