LinqAlpha Launches AI Lab to Answer Wall Street's Hardest AI Question: When Can Investors Trust the Machine?

New research lab debuts a public hub of 13+ publications and an open leaderboard measuring the investment biases of leading AI models

NEW YORK, Aug. 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- LinqAlpha, the AI-native company building the Alpha Intelligence Layer for global public markets, today announced the launch of LinqAlpha AI Lab, a research organization dedicated to Alpha Intelligence — AI-native investment research: how AI systems understand financial information, when their judgment can be trusted, and how to build systems that turn that trust into investment performance. The Lab's work debuts today in a dedicated Research hub at linqalpha.com/research, with new research published weekly.

The launch comes as financial institutions confront a widening gap between AI adoption and AI accountability. As banks, hedge funds, and asset managers embed large language models into research and trading, researchers and regulators are asking what happens when markets run on models whose judgment no one has measured.

The Lab's answer is to measure trust — openly. In its peer-reviewed study Your AI, Not Your View: The Bias of LLMs in Investment Analysis, published at the ACM International Conference on AI in Finance (ICAIF), the Lab's researchers showed that every foundation model carries measurable, persistent investment biases. To make these findings actionable, LinqAlpha has also launched a public leaderboard that benchmarks leading AI models, enabling investment teams to evaluate model behavior before deployment.

"Everyone is deploying AI in the front office. Almost no one can tell you when to trust its judgment," said Jacob Chanyeol Choi, Co-founder and Co-CEO of LinqAlpha. "For financial AI, trustworthiness is a benchmark as vital as performance. The Lab exists to close the gap between how fast the industry is adopting AI and how little it has measured it — and to publish what we learn openly."

The Lab is led by Professor Yongjae Lee, who joins as Chief Scientist. An Associate Professor at UNIST, Professor Lee serves on Korea's Presidential National AI Strategy Committee and the Financial Services Commission's AI Council; at ICAIF 2025, his group presented the most main-track papers of any single research group. Professor Alejandro Lopez-Lira of the University of Florida, recipient of the 2023 BlackRock Best Paper Prize, joins as Academic Advisor; his independent public AI-managed portfolios have attracted over $200 million from more than 50,000 investors.

"Financial AI research has often developed along separate academic and industry tracks, with academic work emphasizing methodological rigor and industry work focusing more directly on real-world workflows," said Professor Lee. "This Lab is built to do both."

Measuring trust is the foundation, not the destination. Building on its bias research, the Lab also studies how validated AI judgment can generate alpha signals and manage risk. In a study presented at ACL 2026, the Lab's researchers showed that adding an LLM "filter" that vets the economic logic behind statistically discovered trading signals cut average losses by 46% in backtests. In related research, the Lab found that blending prediction-market prices with context-aware LLM forecasts yields better-calibrated event predictions than either alone, and that LLM analysis of corporate disclosures produced roughly three times the alpha of standard baselines.

LinqAlpha AI Lab launches with more than a dozen publications at venues including ICML, ACL, and ACM ICAIF, co-authored with researchers affiliated with institutions including J.P. Morgan, BlackRock, Blackstone, State Street Investment Management, Kalshi, and MIT, among others. Its contributions include the FinDER and FinAgentBench benchmark datasets and the AI for Finance Summit series, whose Boston edition was co-hosted with J.P. Morgan. The Lab's researchers have also organized leading academic workshops in financial AI, including the ACM ICAIF AI for Finance Symposium (2024-2026), the ICLR Workshop on Advances in Financial AI (2025-2026), the NeurIPS Workshop on Generative AI in Finance (2025), the EMNLP Workshop on Financial Technology and Natural Language Processing (FinNLP, 2026), and KDD Finance Day (2026).

About LinqAlpha

LinqAlpha is the AI-native company building the Alpha Intelligence Layer for global public markets. Founded by former Goldman Sachs analyst, MIT computer science PhDs and UC Berkeley MFE, LinqAlpha serves more than 70 financial institutions across the U.S., Europe, and Asia, including sell-side sales, trading, and research teams at leading investment banks, as well as hedge funds and asset managers. Collectively, LinqAlpha's buy-side clients manage more than $5 trillion in assets. For more information, visit www.linqalpha.com.

SOURCE LinqAlpha