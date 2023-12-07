Linqto and "Future of Finance" Spotlighted in New Viewpoint Documentary Episode

SAN JOSE, Calif., Dec. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Linqto, the world's first financial technology investment platform democratizing access to private markets for accredited investors, today announced the release of their episode of the Viewpoint documentary series. The episode was a result of a partnership between Linqto and Viewpoint, a television program hosted by Dennis Quaid.

The episode, titled "Future of Finance", spotlights the complex and fascinating world of finance and highlights Linqto's innovative platform. In addition, a panel was convened for the documentary who educated and informed audiences about Linqto's leading platform and the sizable impact that it offers consumers interested in the investment space and private markets.

Linqto's investment platform is a revolutionary tool for individuals looking to invest in mid- to late-stage startups. By utilizing cutting-edge technology and transparent investment opportunities, Linqto enables accredited investors to buy and sell holdings, providing true liquidity to private market investing, and is setting a new set of standards for the finance industry. 

"Lowering thresholds and minimizing obstacles to exciting and worthwhile investment opportunities is one of the key aims of Linqto," said Bill Sarris, CEO and Co-Founder, Linqto. "This incredible documentary project from Viewpoint provides in-depth discussions and helps to showcase the incredible work being accomplished by our team, as well as the investors who have joined our platform and are at the forefront of the financial industry."

The partnership with Viewpoint and the resulting documentary episode supports Linqto in its quest to reach a broad audience and create awareness around its platform, the future of finance and support users in making smart decisions and taking advantage of investment opportunities. The episode includes industry experts, entrepreneurs and investors who have, or are currently, leveraging Linqto's platform and are able to speak to its industry-leading qualities.

The episode represents an engaging and informative exploration of the ever-changing financial landscape, and Linqto's value proposition, in an easy-to-understand and engaging manner.

For more information about Linqto, visit www.linqto.com.

About Linqto
Linqto is a leading global financial technology investment platform allowing accredited investors to identify, evaluate, invest in, and make liquid investments in the world's leading unicorns and private companies. Accredited investors worldwide have trusted Linqto to make over US $312 million of investment transactions in nearly 50 innovative mid-to-late-stage private companies in a diverse range of sectors, including fintech, artificial intelligence, health tech, sustainable materials and digital assets. With a rapidly growing community of more than 491,000 users in 110 countries Linqto is a leader in democratizing access to private market investments. To learn more, please visit: www.linqto.com

IMPORTANT LEGAL NOTICE AND DISCLOSURES: The information contained herein is education in nature and does not constitute or solicitation or an offer to buy or sell any security or other financial instrument.

