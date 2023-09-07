Linqto Announces Key Leadership Promotions

News provided by

LINQTO

07 Sep, 2023, 18:07 ET

Joseph A. Endoso named President and Patty Brewer becomes Chief Operating Officer

SAN JOSE, Calif., Sept. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Linqto, the world's first financial technology investment platform democratizing access to private markets for accredited investors, today announced key leadership promotions within its executive team.  

Joseph A. Endoso, who most recently served as Chief Operating Officer, has been promoted to President of Linqto and will continue in his role as Board Director. As Endoso transitions from his role as COO, Patty Brewer, who previously held the title of Chief Product Officer, will take his place.  

During his previous role, Endoso contributed to Linqto's substantial revenue growth, supporting efforts that paved the way for the company's many successes. His background and deep understanding of financial technology, global markets and investment banking organically led Endoso to become a well-trusted leader within the company.

"I am honored to be named President of Linqto," Endoso said. "It is a privilege to be a part of such an innovative and driven team with the common goal of democratizing access to private markets and helping people all over the world create generational wealth."

As Chief Product Officer, Brewer oversaw the launch of Linqto's newest feature that enables accredited investors to buy and sell holdings, providing true liquidity to private market investing. This development makes Linqto the first platform to offer market-driven trading of private company units with real-time settlement, which ultimately expands the possibilities for its growing userbase.

"I am grateful to have contributed to the company's development and product innovation as CPO," Brewer said. "As COO, I look forward to formulating long-term strategies and executing Linqto's long-term goals to ensure a successful future for the company."

About Linqto 

Linqto is a leading global financial technology investment platform allowing accredited investors to identify, evaluate, invest in, and make liquid investments in the world's leading unicorns and private companies. Accredited investors worldwide have trusted Linqto to make over US $260 million of investment transactions in nearly 50 innovative mid-to-late-stage private companies and a diverse range of sectors, including fintech, artificial intelligence, health tech, sustainable materials, and digital assets. With a rapidly growing community of more than 250,000 users in 110 countries, Linqto is a leader in democratizing access to private market investments. To learn more please visit: www.linqto.com

IMPORTANT LEGAL NOTICE AND DISCLOSURES: The information contained herein is education in nature and does it constitute a solicitation or an offer to buy or sell any security or other financial instrument. 

SOURCE LINQTO

Also from this source

Linqto Introduces Refreshed Brand Identity and New Feature to Provide True Liquidity in Private Market Investing

ANNOUNCING A NEW PARTNERSHIP BETWEEN THE ANGEL CAPITAL ASSOCIATION AND LINQTO

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.