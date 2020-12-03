Linqto Announces New Speakers For Global Investor Conference 2020

SILICON VALLEY, Calif., Dec. 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Linqto , a leading digital trading platform for private market securities, today announced the latest speaker lineup for the next quarterly Global Investor Conference (GIC). Scheduled for December 8 and 9, the theme of the conference is 2020: Reflection, Learning, & Inspiration for 2021.

During the two-day conference, more than thirty of the brightest minds will discuss trends in early-stage pre-IPO companies, economic factors affecting digital assets, and blockchain technologies.

Adam Traidman, the CEO and Co-founder of BRD, will share his latest insights on digital assets in Asia, in particular the new digital Renmimbi. BRD provides blockchain-enabled financial services to mobile consumers, as well as hosting Blockset, a new blockchain infrastructure platform for large enterprises. Adam is also the CEO of Ripple Asia Ltd. and SBI Mining Chip Co. Ltd.

Vadim Krekotin, CEO of Cointelegraph China, will moderate a panel on the trends for digital currency and FinTech in 2021. The participants will include: Sheldon Xia, Founder and CEO of BitMart, one of the top crypto exchanges that serves over 2M investors worldwide, Maggie Wu, Founder and CEO of Krypital Group, which is a leading venture capital firm and blockchain incubator, with multiple operations in Asia and elsewhere, and Kevin Ren, founding partner of consensus Lab, which uses blockchains and related platforms to provide secure distributed ledger systems to enterprise customers.

A panel session on moving the digital asset space forward will be coordinated by high-tech finance journalist Ting Peng. She is also with the Cointelegraph news site, where she covers disruptive technologies, and their effects on empowering people and businesses transformation. She will be joined by Kinjal Shah, Senior Associate with Blockchain Capital and Miguel Vias, COO of Linqto.

Raghu Yarlagadda, co-founder and CEO of FalconX, will lead a conversation around his vision for an open and permissionless trading infrastructure for digital assets. He will be joined by Kevin Chou, co-founder of Rally, who is one of Fortune's 40 under 40, and Business Insider's Silicon Valley Top 100. FalconX's global infrastructure enables seamless price discovery, trade execution, and transfer of value, and Rally is an open platform that allows influencers, celebrities, and brands to launch their own currency.

Caroline Bowler, CEO of BTC Markets, will join Steve Vallas in a discussion of emerging blockchain technology and its impact across multiple industry sectors. BTC Markets is the largest Australian digital asset exchange, and Steve is a qualified lawyer and digital strategist, and is CEO of Blockchain Australia.

The GIC conference will be co-hosted by Karim Nurani and Victor Jiang. Karim is an entrepreneur and investor based in Silicon Valley. He is Chief Strategy Officer at Linqto, and has been involved with the formation and success of over a hundred startups ranging from mining to process manufacturing. Victor is a serial entrepreneur based in Australia. He is the founder of Sapien Ventures, a technology-focused venture fund manager whose portfolio includes numerous blockchain ventures and other FinTech companies.

