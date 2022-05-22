Linqto Surpasses Fifty Thousand Investor members

Linqto, the Main Street investment platform for private technology market securities, surpasses 50,000 members. Tweet this

"I'm excited to celebrate our inaugural Member's Week to celebrate the inclusion of 50,000 members in Linqto's mission to democratize access to the private market," said Susan Miller, Chief Growth Officer at Linqto. "Although private markets have shown superior returns, historically, the average investor has been shut out of these investments, limited to large, institutional buyers and the ultra, ultra, wealthy at an average investment of $7.5M. Linqto's incredible membership growth is a clear signal that average Main Street investors are interested in private markets, in particular digital asset technology companies."

Linqto's private investment portfolio includes many technology unicorns in which accredited investors can purchase equity stakes, such as companies like Ripple Labs, Uphold, BitPay, Dapper Labs, WHOOP, and Kraken. Members have seen a strong return on investment to date, with several exits including Coinbase, Robinhood, SoFi, Marqeta and NerdWallet. Register at www.linqto.com to be included in Linqto's Member Week, which will feature daily spot deals, investment promotions, and community connectivity.

About Linqto:

Linqto is a leader in liquidity in the private sector, providing accredited investors access to affordable investment opportunities in the world's top unicorns. Private investing made simple. Learn more at https://www.linqto.com/ .

