Linqto's Global Investor Conference 2020: Reflection, Learning, and Inspiration for 2021

SILICON VALLEY, Calif., Nov. 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Linqto , a leading digital trading platform for private market securities, today announced the latest speaker lineup for the next quarterly Global Investor Conference (GIC). Scheduled for the 8th and 9th of December, the theme of the conference is 2020: Reflections, Learnings, & Inspiration for 2021.

December's Global Investor Conference features some of the brightest minds who will discuss trends in early-stage pre-IPO companies, economic factors affecting digital assets, and blockchain technologies. Among more than 50 speakers, the following will be featured on December 8:

J.P. Thieriot is the CEO of Uphold, will discuss the latest developments in global exchange platforms and share his predictions about how the seamless movement of digital assets will affect global financial market activity in 2021 and beyond.

Brent Traidman, SVP of Sales at BRD, which provides an open-source platform that offers a simple and secure onramp to bitcoin, ethereum, and other digital currencies, will discuss new features that support the increased interest in peer-to-peer digital transactions.

Alexandra Choli, partner in Metavallon, will discuss the startup investment outlook from a European perspective.

Jesse Draper, investor, TV personality, and founder of Halogen Ventures, will describe some of the firm's recent investments, including Halogen's fellowship program for recent graduates, which specializes in activities related to diversity and gender dynamics.

Jonathan Nelson, CEO of Hackers/Founders, will speak of his latest fund, Hack Fund V, primarily focused upon Series A investments in post-revenue ventures across frontier technology areas, including AI, FinTech, and AgTech.

Michelle O'Conner, Vice-President of Marketing at Synapse, will discuss the importance of businesses and technologies that use transparency and financial inclusion to empower consumers, with a special focus on the growth and expansion of women in FinTech.

Greg Kidd, founder of GlobalID and a founding partner at HardYaka, will be speaking on portable identity, payment systems, and marketplace initiatives necessary for digital transformation.

Crystal Rose Pierce, CEO and Founder of MakeSense Labs, will discuss the company's recently released and the first provably secure decentralized messaging application, which uses a peer-to-peer verification system and an innovative encryption scheme.

Alon Goren, founding partner in Draper Goren Holms, will discuss founding, incubating, and accelerating the best early-stage startups from around the world.

Larry Hatheway, co-founder of Jackson Hole Economics, will share updates on the work their company is doing on the analyses of politics, the environment and finance.

