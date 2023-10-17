Linscomb & Williams Announces Updates to the Expanding Wealth Management Team

News provided by

Cadence Bank and Linscomb & Williams

17 Oct, 2023, 09:49 ET

HOUSTON, Oct. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Linscomb & Williams (L&W), a Cadence Bank (NYSE: CADE) subsidiary, announced today several updates to their wealth management team. The individuals listed below will serve as strategic leaders and advisors, each bringing a wealth of experience and expertise in their respective fields. As part of L&W's ongoing dedication to providing top-tier, holistic wealth management services, these team members play integral roles in elevating client service and driving growth initiatives.

  • Daniel Thornton has been promoted to chief operations officer, overseeing L&W's Wealth Services and Technology teams. Thornton will spearhead efforts to leverage resources at the firm, advancing how L&W works both internally and with clients. Thornton previously held the role of director of operations and joined L&W in June 2021.
  • Hernaldo Rivera Jr. assumed the role of director of business development, focusing on client development initiatives and collaborating closely with the team to cultivate opportunities for client growth. Riveria's career spans 20 years building sales territories and relationships within the investment industry.
  • Neal Wadley, CFP®, CIMA® has been serving as a director, wealth advisor and continues to further develop the firm's family office services. Wadley's expertise and dedication to comprehensive planning and advisory services will be instrumental in providing clients with top-tier financial planning and investment solutions.
  • Lucas Veldhuis, CFP® joined the L&W team as principal, wealth advisor, bringing experience working with high-net-worth families. Veldhuis was formerly a Houston-based wealth advisor and prior thereto a senior advisor in Alaska.

"We are thrilled to welcome and see the advancement of these outstanding professionals to the growing Linscomb & Williams team," said Phillip Hamman, president and CEO of Linscomb & Williams. "Their diverse talents and deep expertise will undoubtedly enhance our ability and aim to deliver an exceptional experience for our clients."

To learn more about the new team members and comprehensive wealth management services offered by Linscomb & Williams, please visit linscomb-williams.com.

About Linscomb & Williams

Linscomb & Williams (L&W) is a fee-only, wealth management firm, offering holistic investment and financial planning services. L&W is headquartered in Houston, Texas, with offices in Birmingham, Alabama; Huntsville, Alabama; Atlanta, Georgia; Austin, Texas; and The Woodlands, Texas. L&W is a registered investment advisor (RIA) providing tailored planning and investing strategies aimed at helping investors grow and preserve their wealth during life's many unique stages. Through a dedicated committee and collaborative team approach, L&W aims to deliver exceptional service and expert advice. The firm's advisors have various backgrounds in law, investments, tax, accounting and/or financial planning. Linscomb & Williams is a wholly owned subsidiary of Cadence Bank.

About Cadence Bank

Cadence Bank (NYSE: CADE) is a leading regional banking franchise with approximately $50 billion in assets and over 350 branch locations across the South and Texas. Cadence provides consumers, businesses and corporations with a full range of innovative banking and financial solutions. Services and products include consumer banking, consumer loans, mortgages, home equity lines and loans, credit cards, commercial and business banking, treasury management, specialized lending, asset-based lending, commercial real estate, equipment financing, correspondent banking, SBA lending, foreign exchange, wealth management, investment and trust services, financial planning, retirement plan management, and personal and business insurance. Cadence is committed to a culture of respect, diversity, inclusion and belonging in both its workplace and communities. Cadence Bank, Member FDIC. Equal Housing Lender.

SOURCE Cadence Bank and Linscomb & Williams

