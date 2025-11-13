Linscomb Wealth Receives 2025 Accolades for Philanthropy, Investment Leadership, and Family Office Innovation

Building on a decades-long legacy of trusted service, the firm's recent honors underscore

its ongoing commitment to excellence and meaningful impact on clients and the

communities it serves.

HOUSTON, Nov. 13, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Linscomb Wealth (LW), a Houston-based wealth management firm offering holistic investment and financial planning services and a wholly owned subsidiary of Cadence Bank (NYSE: CADE), is proud to announce multiple national industry recognitions in 2025 for its work in philanthropy, investment leadership, and family office innovation.

For more than 50 years, Linscomb Wealth has built a lasting reputation for its commitment to excellence grounded in trusted relationships and sound advice. The firm's latest honors reflect Linscomb's ongoing dedication to thoughtful service, disciplined investment management, and the meaningful impact that comes from doing the right thing for clients and community alike.

Industry Awards & Recognition

InvestmentNews Excellence in Philanthropy and Community Service – Heidi Davis honored as an Excellence Awardee for her deep commitment to philanthropy and community leadership.

– Heidi Davis honored as an Excellence Awardee for her deep commitment to philanthropy and community leadership. ThinkAdvisor Luminaries Awards 2025 Finalists – Honors exemplary leadership in individuals and firms making outstanding contributions to the industry.

– Honors exemplary leadership in individuals and firms making outstanding contributions to the industry. Heidi Davis named a finalist for the Luminaries with Heart category which honors individuals who have gone above and beyond in their work in philanthropy

Ryan Patterson named a finalist for the CIO of the Year category, which honors chief investment officers who have gone above and beyond in leading a firm that has recently demonstrated strong client service, innovation or other success.

named a finalist for the CIO of the Year category, which honors chief investment officers who have gone above and beyond in leading a firm that has recently demonstrated strong client service, innovation or other success. WealthManagement.com Industry Awards 2025 Finalist – Linscomb named a finalist for Family Office, Client Initiative category for its recently enhanced family office initiative that supports offerings for ultra-high-net-worth clients.

"These recognitions reflect the strength of our team and the values that have guided Linscomb Wealth for more than five decades," said Phillip Hamman, CFA, CFP®, President and CEO of Linscomb Wealth. "We're honored to be recognized not only for how we help families manage their wealth, but also for how we use our resources and influence to make a difference in the communities we serve."

Disclosure: InvestmentNews, ThinkAdvisor Luminaries, and WealthManagement.com industry awards are from 2025. LW submitted nominations to each respective publication and did not pay any fees.

About Linscomb Wealth

Linscomb Wealth (LW) is a fee-only, wealth management firm, offering holistic investment and financial planning services for high-net-worth and family office clients. LW was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas, with offices in Birmingham, Alabama; Huntsville, Alabama; Atlanta, Georgia; Nashville, Tennessee; Austin, Texas; and The Woodlands, Texas. LW is a registered investment advisor (RIA) providing a boutique client feel with tailored planning and investing strategies aimed at helping investors grow and preserve their wealth during life's many unique stages. Through a dedicated committee and collaborative team approach, LW is committed to delivering exceptional service and expert advice. The firm's advisors have various backgrounds in law, investments, tax, accounting and/or financial planning. Linscomb Wealth is a wholly owned subsidiary of Cadence Bank, representing the fiduciary RIA pillar of Cadence Bank's wealth services platform. Visit Linscomb Wealth to learn more about the firm.

About Cadence Bank

Cadence Bank (NYSE: CADE) is a $53 billion regional bank committed to helping people, companies and communities prosper. With more than 390 locations spanning the South and Texas, Cadence offers comprehensive banking, investment, trust and mortgage products and services to meet the needs of individuals, businesses and corporations. Accolades include being recognized as one of the nation's best employers by Forbes and U.S. News & World Report and as a 2025 America's Best Banks by Forbes. Cadence has dutifully served customers for nearly 150 years. Visit Cadence Bank for information about its wealth services offerings, which include Linscomb Wealth, Cadence Asset Management & Trust, Cadence Investment Services and private banking solutions. Cadence Bank, Member FDIC. Equal Housing Lender.

SOURCE Linscomb Wealth