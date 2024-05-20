LINSY Celebrates 17 Years of Excellence with "BETTER, TOGETHER!" Campaign

CITY OF INDUSTRY, Calif., May 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- In a remarkable celebration of its 17th anniversary, LINSY is inviting its cherished community to join in the festivities under the banner "BETTER, TOGETHER!" This initiative not only commemorates LINSY's journey of excellence but also embodies its mission to "Make Life Better" for everyone involved - from employees and partners to the vast consumer base that has grown alongside LINSY.

At the heart of LINSY's ethos is a commitment to enhancing the quality of life, a vision passionately shared by its CEO, Mr. Linn. "Making life better has always been our guiding star. Initially, our focus was on improving the lives of our employees. As we grew, extending that commitment to our partners became a priority. Today, as a consumer brand, elevating the quality and aesthetic appeal of our products to enrich the lives of our consumers is our mission," Mr. Linn stated.

To mark its 17th year of innovation and service, LINSY is set to launch a week-long promotional event from May 20th to May 26th, offering substantial discounts across its product lines. Shoppers can expect up to 50% off on items from the LINSY HOME collection and up to $450 off on the LINSY LIVING collection, making it an ideal time for consumers to enhance their living spaces with high-quality, stylish products.

Adding to the excitement, LINSY will introduce new additions to its acclaimed product line, including the RUBIK III corner seat module and seat cover crafted from luxurious Egyptian cotton. The RUBIK III modular sofa offers a customizable, easy-to-assemble solution reminiscent of adult-sized LEGOs, complete with the option to transform a seat into a corner seat effortlessly.

The introduction of Egyptian cotton cover promises an unmatched level of comfort and durability. Known for its ultra-soft texture, this fabric becomes even softer with each wash while maintaining its luxurious feel. Its high thread count and fine weave not only ensure longevity but also add a touch of elegance with a satin-like sheen, making it a perfect blend of comfort and style.

Since its inception in 2007, LINSY has been dedicated to improving daily life through high-quality, imaginative products. From modular sofas that allow for endless customization to living and bedroom essentials that combine comfort, affordability, and functionality, LINSY has consistently strived to be more than just a temporary fixture in its customers' lives. Instead, it aims to be a lifelong companion, evolving with them through every stage of life.

LINSY's commitment to creativity, innovation, and sustainability sets it apart in the furniture industry. By focusing on the details, from the use of eco-friendly materials to designs that foster relaxation and connection, LINSY not only aims to enhance the living spaces of its customers but also to make a positive impact on the world.

As LINSY celebrates 17 years of making life better, it invites everyone to join in the celebration of progress and shared success. With the "BETTER, TOGETHER!" campaign, LINSY reaffirms its commitment to creating a better everyday life for all, promising continued innovation and excellence for years to come.

To learn more about LINSY's 17th celebration, visit www.linsyhome.com/collections/17th-anniversary.

About LINSY

Encompassing the modular sofa series brand LINSY HOME and the bedroom series brand LINSY LIVING, LINSY brings consumers a wider range of choices and flexibility in home decoration. In the clandestine workshop of imagination, LINSY artisans sculpt dreams into reality, crafting each piece as a symphony of innovation and sophistication. Here, minimalist extravagance is the language, and every creation is a poetic dance of metal, wood, and fabric. These pieces transcend mere furniture; they become protagonists in the grand opera of life, imbuing living spaces with the allure of indulgence. LINSY transforms living areas into sanctuaries, where each piece narrates its own story, turning every narrative into a masterpiece.

