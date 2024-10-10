LINSY HOME Introduces the RUBIK V Cloud Modular Couch: Comfort and Flexibility Tailored to Your Life

CITY OF INDUSTRY, Calif., Oct. 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- LINSY HOME, a trusted name in home furnishings, is proud to announce the launch of the RUBIK V Cloud Modular Couch. Designed with today's families in mind, this couch delivers the perfect mix of comfort, style, and flexibility. Whether you're enjoying movie night, taking a quick nap, or just relaxing with your phone, the RUBIK V is made to fit seamlessly into your everyday life.

The True Modular for Every Family Member

LINSY HOME RUBIK V Cloud Modular Couch

Built for families with busy lives, the RUBIK V Cloud Modular Couch offers cloud-like comfort with its plush cotton and high-density foam cushions. Its modular design means you can rearrange the couch to fit your space—whether it's a cozy corner for reading or a spacious setup for entertaining guests. Plus, the removable, washable covers make it easy to keep your couch looking fresh, no matter how hectic life gets.

Available in Charcoal Grey and Cloud White, the RUBIK V complements any living room with its modern, sleek design.

Built to Last

Durability meets style in the RUBIK V Couch. Made with a sturdy plywood frame, this couch is designed to handle everyday wear and tear—whether it's from kids, pets, or daily lounging. The high-quality linen fabric is breathable, eco-friendly, and designed to highly durable and resist fading, ensuring your couch looks great for years to come.

Perfect for Families and Busy Lifestyles

The RUBIK V is perfect for families who value both comfort and flexibility. Its modular design can be transformed into various forms such as loveseat, sofa bed, or gaming footrest.

Whether you're watching TV, working from home, or hosting a game night with friends, this couch adapts seamlessly to your lifestyle. Its spacious design offers room for everyone, including pets, while maintaining its cozy, inviting feel.

But that's not all—the RUBIK V includes versatile matching modules to enhance your living experience. The Versatile Console adds extra functionality with built-in cup holders, charger and storage, perfect for keeping essentials within arm's reach. The Pet Bed module ensures your furry friends can enjoy their own space, while the Storage Ottoman helps keep your living area clutter-free with hidden storage for blankets, games, or anything else you need to tuck away.

Crafted with high-quality materials and featuring washable fabric covers, this couch offers easy maintenance, making life simpler no matter how busy things get.

Now Available at LINSY HOME

The RUBIK V Cloud Modular Couch is now available exclusively on the LINSY HOME website, with price ranging from $899.99 to $4,019.99. To celebrate the launch, LINSY HOME is offering a limited-time 20% discount, bringing the price down to $719.99 to $3,215.99 during the early bird period. Don't miss the chance to bring comfort and flexibility to your home with this stylish and practical couch.

About LINSY HOME

LINSY HOME designs furniture that grows with you. Known for their modular, eco-friendly products, LINSY HOME creates furniture that fits seamlessly into any lifestyle. From sofas to storage, every piece is built with the future in mind—providing durable, flexible, and stylish solutions for modern living.

For more information about the RUBIK V Cloud Modular Couch or other LINSY HOME products, visit linsyhome.com.

Media Contact:

Kate Pang

Brand Specialist

[email protected]

SOURCE Linsy International Trade Inc.