Lintbells, Manufacturer of UK's #1 Pet Joint Supplement Brand YuMOVE, Awarded Prestigious Global Sustainability Certification

BOSTON, March 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Leading pet supplement manufacturer, Lintbells , has been granted coveted B Corp status, the certification which verifies a company has met the highest standards of social and environmental performance, transparency, and accountability. Known for its leading pet supplement brand YuMOVE Joint Care, Lintbells is one of only 11 companies globally within the pet care sector to be award B Corp certification and one of around 2,881 U.S. businesses.

Lintbells celebrates being awarded prestigious global sustainability certification. YuMOVE is the UK's #1 pet joint supplement brand.

B Corp certification is awarded by the nonprofit international organization, B Lab , which advocates a different economic vision whereby businesses move from a traditional financially-focused shareholder model to one that delivers benefits for all stakeholders: employees, suppliers, customers, and the community. By balancing profit with purpose, B Corp businesses can take collective action to address society's most critical challenges.

B Corp certification is hard to achieve but is verification of a company's commitment to do good. Each B Corp business will have met high standards across 5 key impact areas including governance, workers, community, the environment, and customers – and is legally bound to maintain those standards if they are to retain certification.

"From the beginning, Lintbells was established on principles that reflected its founders' core social and environmental values. Since then, those values have informed our approach to the environmental, social, and governance factors that are at the forefront of our decision-making, driving sustainable growth and ethical business practices," said Warren Rickard, General Manager, Lintbells. "Our B Corp certification is testament to our commitment to continuously carry these values forward and deliver not only a profitable business, but ensure we meet the needs and expectations of all stakeholders."

Lintbells, proudly led by its female CEO Fiona Hope, has demonstrated robust ESG governance by integrating sustainability as a cornerstone of its business strategy. This was recently reinforced by the appointment of Kerry Doble, Chief Sustainability Officer, to the Executive Leadership Team, specifically to progress ESG initiatives.

The company is also working towards a Net Zero pathway centered on science-based targets and has completed mapping of its own direct carbon emissions (Scope 1), and those for Scope 2 and 3 across its supply chain.

In relation to the sourcing of all new ingredients, Lintbells will shortly be operating within stringent 'red lines,' adhering to deforestation-free, GM-free, and palm oil-free specifications – and is currently undergoing a review of any latent ingredients not adhering to those requirements. Following standards set by the Rainforest Alliance, Proterra, and others, Lintbells has already successfully verified approximately 50% of its ingredients as sustainably sourced and aims to be 100% sustainable by 2027.

YuMOVE is also at the forefront of sustainable packaging, with notable achievements including recyclable pouches, lightweight secondary packaging, reduction of raw materials used for packaging, and 85% recycled labels. Additionally, Lintbells is planning the rollout of its rePurpose Scheme – which aims to recover as much plastic as it distributes, making it plastic-neutral. They are exploring other innovative solutions such as fully recyclable blister packs, with a goal to achieve 100% recyclable packaging by 2025.

Lintbells is deeply committed to social impact, offering employees comprehensive support programs including workplace and external life coaching, assistance for neurodiverse employees and an employer assistance program. The company also encourages and facilitates employee volunteering within the wider community.

About Lintbells

For Lintbells, every product starts with pets at the heart. Headquartered in the UK, with a U.S. office in Boston, MA., Lintbells researches, formulates, and manufactures high-quality, innovative supplements that aim to improve the lives of dogs, cats, and horses. It's a commitment the company takes very seriously and has resulted in products that support skin and coat condition, digestive health, behavior, and joint care. Established in 2006 by John Howie and John Davies, Lintbells has a strong focus on scientific validation of its products, working with experts such as the Royal Veterinary College and New Zealand's Marlborough Research Centre. But it does not stop with the science because helping pets is at the core of the business. At all levels of the Lintbells' organization there is a realization that collectively, everyone has a responsibility to help keep pets healthy and happy by providing effective, high-quality pet supplements at affordable prices. And it seems those efforts are increasingly appreciated by pets and their people. As the leading veterinary joint supplement brand YuMOVE is already supporting more than 2 million dogs a year.

MEDIA CONTACT

Eric White

[email protected]

406.390.1822

SOURCE Lintbells