Linus Health Acquires Together Senior Health to Expand its Platform to Better Serve Patients and Providers with End-to-End Workflow Capabilities

Company's virtual therapeutic programs and proprietary risk stratification algorithm support proactive detection of and intervention for cognitive decline

BOSTON, July 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Linus Health, a digital health company enabling early detection of cognitive impairment, Alzheimer's and other dementias, today announced its acquisition of Together Senior Health (Together), a brain health company delivering evidence-based solutions for individuals with cognitive decline, Alzheimer's disease and related dementias. Together will be a wholly-owned subsidiary of Linus Health.

Together is the creator of the Moving Together™ program, the first scientifically-validated virtual therapeutic program that combines gentle movement, mindful body awareness, music, and social interaction tailored to how people with cognitive decline learn and engage. The Moving Together program is grounded in 10+ years of clinical research with the University of California, San Francisco, and the National Institutes of Health.

The acquisition also includes Risk of Alzheimer's and Dementia AlgoRithm (RADAR), a proprietary cognitive-impairment identification and stratification algorithm. RADAR allows health insurers and healthcare provider organizations to identify their members or patients at highest risk for having undiagnosed Alzheimer's disease, dementia, and cognitive decline using claims data, electronic health record information, and other relevant data.

"Together Senior Health joining Linus Health is an ideal fit because both of our platforms are designed to detect and slow cognitive decline through personalized, lifestyle-focused interventions," said Together Co-Founder and Chief Science Advisor Deborah Barnes, PhD, MPH, who will serve as a consultant to Linus. "Combining our multidisciplinary knowledge and expertise with Linus Health's market-leading solutions will lead to many more people maintaining their cognitive function and independence for longer, reducing emergency department visits, and improving the well-being of individuals with cognitive decline and their care partners."

A recent journal article co-authored by Barnes shared the results of a clinical trial investigating Moving Together, which showed significantly improved quality of life for participants with dementia and significantly improved ability to manage stress for their caregivers. Participants also experienced 30% fewer falls. Findings were published in Alzheimer's & Dementia: Translational Research & Clinical Interventions, a journal of the Alzheimer's Association. Earlier program data and other research have shown an estimated average annual cost savings from Moving Together of $4,300 per participant per year, an above average +72 NPS (Net Promoter Score), and a 96% satisfaction rate, as well as improvements across physical and cognitive function, emotional well-being, and social connection.

Worldwide dementia cases are expected to rise from 55 million in 2020 to more than 139 million in 2050. At the same time, demand for neurologists is forecasted to grow to 20% greater than the supply by as soon as next year. Linus Health's brain health platform is helping fill these significant care gaps by driving early detection and intervention of mild cognitive impairment in primary-care settings, where assessments, insights, and action plans can be accessed and delivered efficiently and with appropriate reimbursement for providers.

"Adding Together Senior Health's innovative, evidence-based solutions and capabilities fully aligns with our strategy of delivering a comprehensive brain health platform that combines both objective and subjective cognitive and neurological assessments with actionable guidance for both providers and patients," said Linus Health CEO and co-founder David Bates, PhD. "With our expanded capabilities, combined with new solutions developed internally, Linus Health is poised to be able to remotely identify the early indicators of cognitive impairment and begin a lifestyle-based intervention plan at a time when it can deliver the greatest benefits to patients and their care partners."

Clients of both companies can expect a seamless transition during the integration and can continue to contact their current representatives for support needs.

About Linus Health

Linus Health is a Boston-based digital health company focused on transforming brain health for people across the world. By advancing how we detect and address cognitive and brain disorders – leveraging cutting-edge neuroscience, clinical expertise, and artificial intelligence – our goal is to enable a future where people can live longer, happier, and healthier lives with better brain health. Linus Health's brain health platform delivers a proven, practical means of enabling early detection; empowers providers with actionable clinical insights; and supports individuals with personalized action plans. We are proud to partner with leading healthcare delivery organizations, research institutions, and life sciences companies to accelerate more proactive intervention and personalized care in brain health. To learn more about our practical solutions for proactive brain health®, visit www.linushealth.com or follow us on LinkedIn.

About Together Senior Health

Together Senior Health is a brain health company delivering evidence-based solutions to improve quality of life and health outcomes for individuals with Alzheimer's, dementia, and cognitive decline. Founded by brain science researchers and business leaders, Together Senior Health's integrated solution combines over a decade of clinical evidence, real-world user experience, and engaging, community-based programming. The company partners with risk-bearing healthcare organizations to provide tailored solutions and deliver impact. Together Senior Health built its products on a foundation of world-class clinical research in collaboration with leading institutions like the National Institutes of Health (NIH) and the University of California, San Francisco (UCSF). To learn more, visit togetherseniorhealth.com.

Media Contact

Tara Stultz (Amendola for Linus Health)

440-225-9595

[email protected]

SOURCE Linus Health