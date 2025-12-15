Linus Health Adds Deep Clinical and Public Health Experience with Appointment of Julie Wood, MD, MPH, FAAFP, as Senior Medical Director, Clinician Engagement

BOSTON, Dec. 15, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Linus Health , an AI-driven brain health company pioneering early detection of cognitive impairment and personalized intervention, today announced the appointment of former Academy of Family Physicians (AAFP) executive Julie Wood, MD, MPH, FAAFP, as Linus Health Senior Medical Director, Clinician Engagement.

Wood brings more than two decades of clinical, public health, and primary care leadership experience to Linus Health, along with extensive expertise in clinician education, quality improvement, and large-scale practice transformation.

Julie Wood, MD, MPH, FAAFP, Linus Health Senior Medical Director, Clinician Engagement

A practicing family physician for nearly 20 years, Wood has held roles spanning research, science, clinical strategy, and population health. Most recently, she served as Senior Vice President for Science and Clinical Strategy at AAFP, where she oversaw scientific research, public health initiatives, interprofessional collaboration, and the development of clinical and policy resources for family physicians nationwide. Her career includes experience guiding primary care teams through the adoption of new clinical models, implementing evidence-based resources, and improving workflows to support patient-centered care.

In her new role at Linus Health, Wood will lead clinician engagement strategies as health systems adopt digital cognitive assessments and AI-enabled tools to support earlier detection of cognitive impairment and better-informed care pathways. She will work closely with clinical leaders across the country to support implementation, training, and continuous quality improvement.

"Primary care teams support individuals and families across every stage of life, and they need practical tools that fit clinical workflows and reflect real-world care priorities," Wood said. "My new role at Linus Health provides a meaningful opportunity to partner with clinicians to help them incorporate AI-enabled cognitive assessments into their workflows to support proactive brain health. As a family physician myself, I look forward to spreading the word about how Linus Health tools elevate the quality of everyday decision making, strengthen confidence in identifying cognitive change, and support earlier and more effective intervention for patients who may be at risk for decline."

Wood joins Linus Health at a time of accelerating demand for efficient, scalable approaches to cognitive assessment as new disease-modifying treatments enter the Alzheimer's care landscape. Health systems are seeking solutions that can capture subtle cognitive and functional patterns, streamline evaluation within primary care, and reduce delays that have historically stretched diagnostic timelines to months or years. Linus Health's platform supports this shift by enabling rapid, structured assessments, strengthening care teams' ability to identify impairment earlier, and expanding capacity across diverse clinical settings, including rural and high-volume practices. These advances help create a clearer pathway from initial concern to timely treatment planning while supporting more consistent and equitable access to brain health evaluation.

"We welcome Dr. Wood at a moment when providers across the country are working to integrate new approaches that support earlier identification of cognitive change and more efficient diagnostic pathways," said David Bates, PhD, CEO and co-founder of Linus Health. "Her extensive experience in primary care, public health, and clinician engagement will be an asset as we accelerate the adoption of AI-enabled cognitive assessments that support earlier detection, improve care pathways, and enhance clinical readiness for new treatment options. Her leadership will supercharge the integration of our AI-powered, evidence-based digital cognitive health tools that deliver objective, personalized insights."

Wood is board-certified by the American Board of Family Medicine, having earned her medical degree from the University of Missouri–Kansas City School of Medicine and a Master of Public Health from the University of West Florida. She has been recognized nationally for her contributions to family medicine, public health, and clinical education, bringing a strong commitment to advancing care quality and health equity.

