Linus Health Leader to Join 'Brainiacs' Panel at HLTH 2024 to Discuss Advancements in Cognitive Impairment Screening

Company also a finalist for Digital Health Awards to be announced on opening night

BOSTON, Oct. 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Linus Health will discuss its breakthroughs in the early detection of dementia at HLTH Event 2024 taking place Oct. 20-23 in Las Vegas. The company also is a finalist in the Longevity category in the prestigious Digital Health Hub Foundation Digital Health Awards , with the winners announced at the Grand Finale on the opening night of the conference.

'Brainiacs' panel: Hold on to your neurons!

John Showalter, MD, MSIS, chief strategy officer of Linus Health, will be part of the HLTH "Brainiacs" panel, focused on the latest advancements in neurological care innovation. Showalter will explain how primary care physicians and neurologists can leverage innovative digital tools that can make early detection of mild cognitive impairment, the precursor of dementia, as routine as any other preventive screening. This approach enables earlier interventions that can delay–and even prevent–the onset of dementia. The panel is moderated by Abby Miller Levy, managing partner and co-founder of Primetime Partners. It will take place from 11:30 am-12:10 pm PT on Monday, Oct. 21, at the Gallery Stage.

"I look forward to a lively conversation with my fellow panelists as we dive headfirst into the world of brain health innovation, especially as it relates to how care models need to change as the population ages, what can be done to address equity gaps, and how digital technology can help," Showalter said. "We've seen lots of hope and momentum in this space, and the year ahead will only bring more of that."

Drum roll, please...

Linus Health's advancements in MCI detection have earned the company a spot as a Best in Class finalist in the Longevity category of the Digital Health Hub Foundation's Digital Health Awards. This program honors exceptional companies that are transforming healthcare through technology. The Best in Class Grand Finale takes place from 5-6 pm PT on Monday, Oct. 21, at the Disco Stage on the Main Exhibition Floor.

The awards received more than 1,500 submissions this year, with only the top 150 selected as finalists across all categories. Linus Health is one of only four Best in Class finalists in the Longevity category.

"Being named a finalist for the Digital Health Hub Foundation's Digital Health Awards is exciting, especially in the Longevity category," said Linus Health CEO David Bates. "Brain health isn't just about living longer—it's about living better. Right now, we're on the cusp of major advancements in detecting and treating dementia, and these breakthroughs have the potential to improve life for millions. Linus Health is honored to be among those leading the way in this critical moment for healthcare."

To learn more about Linus Health's screening tools, click here . Showalter will be joined at HLTH by Bates and Chief Commercial Officer Curt Thornton.

About Linus Health

Linus Health is a Boston-based digital health company focused on transforming brain health for people across the world. By advancing how we detect and address cognitive and brain disorders – leveraging cutting-edge neuroscience, clinical expertise, and artificial intelligence – our goal is to enable a future where people can live longer, happier and healthier lives with better brain health. Linus Health's digital cognitive assessment platform delivers a proven, practical means of enabling early detection; empowers providers with actionable clinical insights; and supports individuals with personalized action plans. We are proud to partner with leading healthcare delivery organizations, research institutions and life sciences companies to accelerate more proactive intervention and personalized care in brain health. To learn more about our practical solutions for proactive brain health, visit www.linushealth.com or follow us on LinkedIn .

