Linus Health to Demonstrate How Digital Health Powers Innovation at Clinical Trials on Alzheimer's Disease (CTAD)

Leaders to deliver four poster presentations showing how its digital health platform lowers investigator burden, enables precision recruitment, and delivers best-in-class outcomes assessments for streamlined and meaningful clinical trials

MADRID, Oct. 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Clinical and research leaders from Linus Health, a digital health company enabling early detection of Alzheimer's and other dementias, will deliver four poster presentations at a pre-eminent international conference on Alzheimer's disease taking place this week.

Linus Health leaders will present their findings at the 17th annual Clinical Trials on Alzheimer's Disease (CTAD) conference, which runs today through this Friday, Nov. 1, in Madrid, Spain. The conference is expected to attract 2,200 leading experts onsite and online to discuss the latest therapeutic advances in Alzheimer's disease. Scientists from across the globe will present clinical trial results and new therapeutic strategies to treat people experiencing all stages of the disease, as well as the latest on Alzheimer's prevention.

Posters from Linus Health and other researchers will be on display for in-person viewing on Nov. 1 from 7:15 a.m. to 5 p.m. Central European Time (6 hours ahead of Eastern Standard Time). All posters are also accessible via the CTAD24 digital platform.

"It is a privilege to be invited to present four poster presentations at such a prestigious conference that attracts a large, global audience," said Linus Health CEO David Bates, PhD. "This honor certainly demonstrates the quality and relevancy of our research. It is also an indicator that the leaders in the field of Alzheimer's disease and related dementias recognize the growing value of augmenting human clinical expertise with innovative technology to deliver much broader insight into cognitive function with greater efficiency."

Linus Health poster presentations include:

"Streamlining Recruitment for AD Clinical Trials: Concurrent Detection of Cognitive Impairment and Amyloid-Beta PET Status with a Machine Learning Enabled Digital Cognitive Assessment." Findings from Director of Cognitive Science Linus Health Ali Jannati , MD, PhD, show that the accuracy of Linus Health's Digital Clock and Recall™ (DCR™) platform matched blood-based biomarkers in predicting cognitive impairment and were superior or comparable to traditional cognitive tests. The results demonstrate that the DCR effectively streamlines recruitment for clinical trials, offers a cost-effective solution for selecting suitable participants, and reduces screen failure rates.

Findings from Director of Cognitive Science Linus Health , MD, PhD, show that the accuracy of Linus Health's Digital Clock and Recall™ (DCR™) platform matched blood-based biomarkers in predicting cognitive impairment and were superior or comparable to traditional cognitive tests. The results demonstrate that the DCR effectively streamlines recruitment for clinical trials, offers a cost-effective solution for selecting suitable participants, and reduces screen failure rates. "Incorporating personally defined brain health priorities in clinical trials outcomes: the electronic Person Specific Outcome Measure approach in the U.S." This study by Chief Medical Officer Alvaro Pascual-Leone , MD, PhD, found heterogeneity in individual-level brain health priorities in the United States . The findings indicate that self-reported confidence in managing personally meaningful priorities may be an appropriate construct to incorporate the person's voice in study outcomes. They also suggest that Linus Health's electronic Person Specific Outcome Measure tool supports the establishment of clinical meaningfulness in Alzheimer's disease trials and is now being validated in other global populations.

This study by Chief Medical Officer , MD, PhD, found heterogeneity in individual-level brain health priorities in . The findings indicate that self-reported confidence in managing personally meaningful priorities may be an appropriate construct to incorporate the person's voice in study outcomes. They also suggest that Linus Health's electronic Person Specific Outcome Measure tool supports the establishment of clinical meaningfulness in Alzheimer's disease trials and is now being validated in other global populations. "Identification of Cognitive Impairment in Alzheimer's Disease with Drawing and Speech-Based Assessments and Metrics." The poster from Data Scientist Tanya Talkar , PhD, showcases the benefits of combining speech- and linguistic-based metrics with drawing- and process-based metrics in screening for cognitive impairment. Since the screening can be administered both in the clinic and remotely, it offers researchers accessible, repeated recordings to screen for clinical trials or evaluation of disease-modifying therapies.

The poster from Data Scientist , PhD, showcases the benefits of combining speech- and linguistic-based metrics with drawing- and process-based metrics in screening for cognitive impairment. Since the screening can be administered both in the clinic and remotely, it offers researchers accessible, repeated recordings to screen for clinical trials or evaluation of disease-modifying therapies. "Digital Assessment of Cognition for Optimizing Neuropsychology Workflow." Jannati is presenting another study he led that proposes a workflow involving a technology-enabled psychometry assistant (TPA), a medical assistant equipped with the Linus Health Core Cognitive Evaluation (CCE) and Clinical Decision Support (CDS) system, to streamline the initial cognitive assessment process at the primary care level. The proposed workflow significantly improved the efficiency of neuropsychological evaluations by reducing the workload of specialists, avoiding unnecessary referrals, and prioritizing those that need further assessment.

The 17th annual CTAD conference will take place at the Madrid Marriott Auditorium Hotel and Conference Center, and via the CTAD virtual platform.

