Linux Foundation Announces Intent to Launch the React Foundation

HENDERSON, Nev., Oct. 7, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- React Conf – The Linux Foundation, the nonprofit organization enabling mass innovation through open source, today announced its intent to launch the React Foundation. The new foundation will serve as the home for React, React Native, and other supporting projects, helping accelerate React's momentum as one of the world's most widely adopted open source technologies for front-end development.

Contributed by Meta, React is a JavaScript library for building user interfaces that gives developers a simple, replicable way to create dynamic and interactive web applications. React Native extends React for cross-platform mobile applications, leveraged by hundreds of thousands of developers and downloaded over 4 million times every week. React is used by nearly 55 million websites and React Native is one of the top choices for mobile developers building apps today.

"The move to a neutral home is the natural next step in the evolution of this important open source technology to ensure React and React Native remain open, innovative and community led," said Jim Zemlin, Executive Director of the Linux Foundation. "This will be a major milestone for the open source ecosystem, and we look forward to welcoming the React Foundation to the Linux Foundation."

Founding members of the React Foundation will include Amazon, Callstack, Expo, Meta, Microsoft, Software Mansion and Vercel. The React Foundation will provide governance, manage core infrastructure, organize events, including React Conf., and launch new programs to expand global community collaboration. Seth Webster, Head of React at Meta, will serve as the foundation's executive director.

"We open sourced React 12 years ago and since then the community has made it an essential part of how our industry ships better products. Today React is used by over 20 million developers to build across mobile, desktop, TVs, gaming consoles and VR headsets" said Andrew "Boz" Bosworth, Meta CTO and Head of Reality Labs. "The new React Foundation board will include many leaders who helped get the community where it is today, including from Meta and our partners at Amazon, Callstack, Expo, Microsoft, Software Mansion, and Vercel. I'm excited to keep supporting the React community and making better user experiences for everyone."

Supporting Quotes

"We're excited to join the React Foundation and work with fellow founding members to shape the future of React Native technology. The adaptability of this framework has enabled us to launch a whole new operating system that can scale across a variety of devices -- from small footprint devices like a Fire TV Stick, to our most advanced devices with on-device AI processing. We chose React in part for its vibrant developer community, and we look forward to continue working with and growing this community in the years ahead."

– Tapas Roy, VP Software & Services, Amazon Devices

"We've been all-in on React Native since day one, so joining the React Foundation as a founding member will be a natural and incredibly exciting step. This move to a neutral, collaborative home under the Linux Foundation will ensure the long-term health and open governance of the ecosystem we've dedicated ourselves to building. Our long-standing partnership with Meta, from contributing to the core of React Native to co-organizing React Conf, has always been about pushing the community forward. We are thrilled to formalize this collaboration and work alongside industry leaders to accelerate innovation for the next generation of applications."

– Mike Grabowski, CTO & Founder, Callstack

"React has been the wind pushing forward application UIs – and the way that we build them – for the last decade. Both because of the core ideas – components that are composable and that are always up to date – and also because of the tasteful way that the maintainers have evolved React over that time, for example the elegant transition from class components to function components. Now that almost everyone uses React – and even those who don't are now using frameworks inspired by it! – it's wonderful that React will have its own foundation as Meta brings in the entire community to guide its future. It's a great honor for Expo to be a founding board member and expand our work of stewardship for this absolutely electric idea."

– Charlie Cheever, Co-founder, Expo

We are excited to join the React Foundation as a founding member. React is a cornerstone technology for Microsoft, powering experiences across many of our products. Its component-based architecture enables us to deliver innovative, reliable, and accessible products to millions of users worldwide. By collaborating as part of the React Foundation, we look forward to working with the broader community and industry leaders to advance React's mission, foster open innovation, and accelerate the development of robust solutions that benefit both developers and end users.

– Ales Holecek, CTO & CVP Experiences & Devices, Microsoft Corp.

"Twelve years ago, we took a chance with React Native – and it turned out to be one of the most meaningful bets we've ever made. Ever since then, we've been actively supporting the ecosystem by building and maintaining core libraries and fostering community relations. At the same time, we've been successfully using React Native to ship hundreds of apps for our clients. Having witnessed how this technology has grown and how impactful it has become, we're proud to join the React Foundation as founding members. We want to see React Native get even bigger – and we're here to make it happen."

– Magdalena Retman-Rakoczy, VP, Software Mansion

"React has reshaped software development forever and has helped bring a staggering number of people into software for the first time. Its principles have influenced platforms and tools across the industry. I'm grateful for Meta's extraordinary stewardship and investment in React over the years, and I am humbled to see the impact it continues to have. At Vercel, we're honored to join the React Foundation and support its growth for the next generation of developers."

– Tom Occhino, VP of Engineering, Vercel

