Linux Foundation Announces OpenSharing Project to Standardize AI Asset and Data Exchange

New protocol enables secure, open sharing of Agent Skills, AI models, and data across platforms

SAN FRANCISCO, June 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Linux Foundation, the nonprofit organization enabling mass innovation through open source, today announced the launch of the OpenSharing Project, an open, vendor-neutral protocol designed to standardize how organizations share AI assets and data. Hosted by the Linux Foundation and contributed by Databricks, OpenSharing evolves the widely adopted Delta Sharing protocol to meet the requirements of the agentic era, providing the first unified framework for exchanging agent skills, AI models, and unstructured data volumes across disparate platforms.

As enterprises accelerate the deployment of agentic AI, the lack of a standardized exchange protocol has forced organizations to rely on point-to-point integrations or proprietary marketplaces. OpenSharing eliminates these silos by enabling secure, cross-organizational sharing through a single, open protocol. By abstracting underlying storage complexities, the project allows enterprises to publish AI assets and data that can be consumed by anyone, regardless of their specific cloud environment or platform.

"OpenSharing addresses a critical need for a common, vendor-neutral framework that enables organizations to exchange AI assets securely and interoperably across platforms and ecosystems," said Jim Zemlin, CEO, Linux Foundation. "By bringing this technology to the Linux Foundation, we can foster open collaboration, broad industry participation, and the shared governance needed to accelerate AI innovation at scale."

A key aspect of OpenSharing is its support for interoperability across multiple open table formats and data-sharing approaches. Building on Delta Sharing's open connectors that support a wide range of platforms, OpenSharing expands this cross-platform interoperability with support for Iceberg IRC clients, expanding the universe of reachable recipients. This broadens compatibility across data platforms and reduces fragmentation through a more consistent and collaborative sharing model.

"Delta Sharing proved the industry would choose open over locked-in," said Matei Zaharia, Co-founder and CTO of Databricks. "OpenSharing extends that principle to the full AI stack, while expanding the cross-platform ecosystem to Iceberg recipients and on-premises providers. The agentic era deserves an open foundation, and OpenSharing delivers it."

More information on how to contribute or integrate the protocol will be available soon at OpenSharing on GitHub and www.opensharing.io.

Supporting Quotes

"OpenSharing provides the open framework our customers need to securely access comprehensive property and location intelligence and predictive risk modeling within their preferred data and AI workflows. By making this data AI-ready and openly available, we're enabling the financial, insurance, and real estate industries to collaborate and deploy AI against trusted property insights."

– Mark Weaver, Head of AI Partnerships, Cotality

"Healthcare data has always been fragmented. It lives across different systems, organizations, and formats, which makes it difficult to create a complete picture when decisions need to be made. OpenSharing helps remove some of that friction by delivering analysis-ready, AI-ready real-world data directly into the environments where our customers already work. The result is faster access to trusted data, stronger governance, and less time spent moving and managing data before teams can begin generating insights."

– Jeff McDonald, CEO, Kythera Labs

"OpenSharing is aligned with our LSEG Everywhere strategy, and helps us deliver trusted, AI-ready financial data and AI assets wherever our customers work, regardless of which cloud, tools, or AI model they want to use it in. We're excited to be helping Databricks shape this offering to serve our joint customers worldwide."

– Ron Lefferts, Divisional CEO of Data and Analytics, LSEG

"Enterprises should not have to choose between keeping sensitive data on-premises and using modern AI and analytics platforms to extract value from it. Native open source OpenSharing in AIStor opens up access to data that cannot move. This creates a foundation for unlocking the vast untapped AI value hidden across enterprise data environments."

– AB Periasamy, Co-Founder and Co-CEO, MinIO

"Financial data is the lifeblood of our customers' operations, and they require the flexibility to analyze it in their preferred environments. Our partnership with Databricks is built on a shared vision of openness. Leveraging OpenSharing natively within Stripe Data Pipeline ensures that our users can securely and effortlessly unlock advanced analytics and AI capabilities on their customer, billing, and transaction data."

– Emily Sands, Head of Data and AI, Stripe

About the Linux Foundation

The Linux Foundation is the world's leading home for collaboration on open source software, hardware, standards, and data. Linux Foundation projects, including Linux, Kubernetes, Model Context Protocol (MCP), OpenChain, OpenSearch, OpenSSF, OpenStack, PyTorch, Ray, RISC-V, SPDX and Zephyr, provide the foundation for global infrastructure. The Linux Foundation is focused on leveraging best practices and addressing the needs of contributors, users, and solution providers to create sustainable models for open collaboration. For more information, please visit us at linuxfoundation.org.

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SOURCE The Linux Foundation