Linux Foundation Report Finds Greatest Obstacle for AI Adoption and Innovation is a Security Readiness Crisis

Security and privacy concerns jumped from 17% in 2024 to 48% in 2026; over half of respondents report capability gaps in AI security, operations, and monitoring

MINNEAPOLIS, May 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Open Source Summit North America – The Linux Foundation, the nonprofit organization enabling mass innovation through open source, today released its 2026 State of Tech Talent Report in collaboration with KodeKloud, LF Research, and Linux Foundation Education, which key findings showcase organization preparedness around AI security risks, hiring trends, and AI upskilling and cross-skilling.

The 2026 State of Tech Talent Report reveals that the primary barrier to AI success has shifted from cost to operational maturity, with security concerns rising from 17% in 2024 to 48% in 2026. This evolution is critical as 97% of organizations commit to AI implementation despite 57% reporting a significant capacity gap in security and risk management.

A significant capacity gap in security and risk management was reported by 57% of organizations. Post this

To bridge this deficit, the industry is pivoting toward upskilling current staff, which offers a 7.9x advantage in business context and a 5x advantage in total cost over hiring new talent. Despite the focus on internal training, AI is actually fueling technical job growth rather than reducing it, with net hiring projected to increase by 31% in 2026—including an 8% boost for entry-level IT roles. Ultimately, these findings underscore that the real positive impact of AI hinges on an organization's ability to secure its systems while leveraging the institutional knowledge of an empowered, upskilled workforce.

"If there's one aspect of AI that's been consistent, it's that the popular narrative around the technology continues to miss the point, often misconstruing where real, positive impact is happening," said Clyde Seepersad, Senior Vice President and General Manager, Education, Linux Foundation. "Data from the 2026 State of Tech Talent Report level sets on what's really happening: AI security and operations roadblocks remain, but net hiring is growing and real business value is being found in upskilling current teams. These are strong signals that the perceived doom that is supposed to impact the workforce has yet to come, if it arrives at all."

AI Security and Operational Maturity are Primary Barriers to Entry

The primary inhibitor of AI success is not legacy tooling or the often prohibitive cost of AI tools, but organizations' ability to secure and operationalize AI.

The report found that:

48% of organizations report security concerns as the top barrier to AI adoption, up from 17% in 2024

57% of organizations report a capacity gap in AI security and risk management

40% of respondents shared that they are understaffed in cybersecurity and compliance

43% of organizations note security concerns as preventing their organizations from getting value from AI, ahead of cost management challenges (36%), general skills gap (34%), and legacy systems limitations (30%)

Positive Hiring Trends and Technical Job Growth Created by AI

AI is driving hiring demands for technical roles amongst surveyed organizations, rather than presenting itself as a reason to reduce headcount. Data from last year's benchmarked study actually underestimated net hiring effects caused by AI, and the technology continues to create job growth in both technical and entry-level roles.

When queried as part of the 2026 survey, organizations retrospectively report net hiring effects of:

+26% for 2025, five percentage points above 2025 predicted expectation

+31% for 2026, eight percentage points above 2025 predicted expectation

+8% for entry-level roles, a two-percentage-point increase over 2025's report, despite being broadly considered most vulnerable to automation

Software development (+28%), technical management (+22%), IT operations (+17%), and QA and testing (+16%) all increased relative to the previous year's survey

Upskilling Over Hiring: The Institutional Knowledge Advantage with Real Results

Even as hiring increases, findings from the report highlight a persistent AI capability gap, affecting all levels of the technology stack, including AI security and risk management (57%), AI operations and monitoring (57%), cost optimization (54%), and AI infrastructure expertise (45%). To solve this deficit many companies are investing in upskilling.

Data from the report reveals that:

57% of organizations are upskilling existing staff as the primary response to talent gaps, ahead of hiring new technical staff (49%)

94%, or nearly all organizations, view upskilling as either important, very important, or extremely important

The return on upskilling investment is real: upskilling outperforms hiring across all surveyed dimensions, including business context (7.9x advantage for upskilling), staff retention (7.7x), team cohesion (7.3x), total cost (5x), and quality of work (3.5x)

"The business impact of upskilling and cross-skilling cannot be understated," said Seepersad. "Gallup found that the up front cost of replacing technical professionals is typically 80% of their salary. Coupled with the very real ROI that comes with a team member learning a new skill, I foresee upskilling programs as intrinsically linked to how well teams will thrive once AI hits saturation in the workforce."

The report is based on responses from 400 global hiring and training information technology (IT) leaders and professionals. Explore the full 2026 State of Tech Talent Report findings. To learn more about the Linux Foundation, please visit: www.linuxfoundation.org.

About Linux Foundation Education

Linux Foundation Education provides best-in-class technology training through instructor-led and e-learning courses, workshops, and flexible subscription options. Our offerings also include a constantly expanding library of microlearning resources—such as videos, microcourses, and case studies—designed to fit into busy schedules. Our globally recognized certifications meet rigorous industry standards, giving recipients a trusted way to demonstrate their capabilities. Backed by an exceptional customer success team, we offer responsive support and tailored training solutions that empower both individuals and organizations to thrive.

About Linux Foundation Research

Founded in 2021, Linux Foundation Research explores the growing scale of open source collaboration, providing insight into emerging technology trends, best practices, and the global impact of open source projects. By leveraging project databases and networks and committing to best practices in quantitative and qualitative methodologies, Linux Foundation Research is creating the go-to library for open source insights for the benefit of organizations worldwide.

About the Linux Foundation

The Linux Foundation is the world's leading home for collaboration on open source software, hardware, standards, and data. Linux Foundation projects, including Linux, Kubernetes, Model Context Protocol (MCP), OpenChain, OpenSearch, OpenSSF, OpenStack, PyTorch, Ray, RISC-V, SPDX and Zephyr, provide the foundation for global infrastructure. The Linux Foundation is focused on leveraging best practices and addressing the needs of contributors, users, and solution providers to create sustainable models for open collaboration. For more information, please visit us at linuxfoundation.org.

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