LinuxCon + ContainerCon + CloudOpen China Schedule Announced

Speakers and sponsors of LC3 come from leading organizations around the world who use and contribute to open source. Conference tracks include:

Cloud Native, Serverless & Microservices

Infrastructure & Automation for Cloud, Cloud Native & DevOps

Artificial Intelligence & Deep Learning

Internet of Things & M2M

Linux Systems & Development

Networking & Orchestration

Blockchain

Emerging Technologies & Wildcard

KVM

Open Source Leadership

In addition, LC3 will feature an Executive Business Leadership track on Tuesday, June 26. The schedule for this track will be announced shortly.

Keynote speakers include:

Kelsey Hightower , Developer Advocate, Google

, Developer Advocate, Google Abby Kearns , Executive Director, Cloud Foundry Foundation

, Executive Director, Cloud Foundry Foundation Greg Kroah-Hartman , Linux Kernel Maintainer

, Linux Kernel Maintainer Michelle Noorali , Senior Software Engineer, Microsoft

, Senior Software Engineer, Microsoft Linus Torvalds, Creator of Linux & Git, in conversation with Dirk Hohndel, VP & Chief Open Source Officer, VMware

Jim Zemlin , Executive Director, The Linux Foundation

Additional keynotes from companies including Alibaba, Baidu, Huawei, Intel, SUSE and more, will be announced shortly.

The full agenda can be viewed here.

Registration is discounted to RMB690 (US$100) through April 30. Academic, hobbyist and non-profit rates are also available. Applications are being accepted for needs-based and diversity scholarships.

Members of the press who would like to request a press pass to attend should contact Dan Brown at pr@lfasiallc.com.

This is the second year LinuxCon + ContainerCon + CloudOpen will take place in China. Last year's inaugural event drew over 2,000 attendees to learn, share and collaborate on projects across the open source ecosystem. Over 3,000 are expected to join in 2018.

This event is made possible thanks to Strategic Sponsor Huawei, Diamond Sponsor Intel and Gold Sponsor Cloud Native Computing Foundation.

