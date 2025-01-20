Linworth Lumber Rebrands as S&L Lumber--Linworth Location

The Quality Products and Services You Trust Under a New Name

WORTHINGTON, Ohio, Jan. 20, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Linworth Lumber, a full-service lumber yard and building materials company serving central Ohio, is excited to announce its rebrand to S&L Lumber—Linworth Location. This change reflects the company's evolution while maintaining its long-standing commitment to exceptional customer service and top-quality resources for builders.

The rebrand aims to promote greater brand recognition and simplicity, making it easier for customers to connect with the products and services they need. This change also reflects the company's alignment under its parent company, which manages a network of trusted lumber yards and millwork operations throughout central Ohio.

Located at 2310 W. Dublin Granville Rd. in Worthington, S&L Lumber—Linworth Location meets the diverse needs of builders and homeowners as a full-service lumber yard, dealer of Diamond Pier Foundation Systems, and a go-to source for a wide selection of Anderson Windows and Doors.

"Our new name represents the same trusted service and quality our customers have relied on for decades, while also embracing a modern vision for the future," said Steven L Arnold: President of S&L Lumber. "This rebrand allows us to better connect with the evolving needs of our customers while maintaining the strong relationships that have always defined our business."

The rebrand, complete with a redesigned logo, is part of a larger effort to strengthen the brand's connection to the community while providing the best possible service experience. The company's dedication to creating a family-like atmosphere for both customers and employees remains unchanged, ensuring that central Ohio builders and homeowners feel supported every step of the way.

For more information about S&L Lumber, visit www.sllumber.com or call 614-885-9543.

About S&L Lumber:

S&L Lumber—Linworth Location (formerly Linworth Lumber) works closely with reputable dealers to provide the highest quality building materials in central Ohio. With a focus on exceptional service and quality, the company hosts a wide range of products and a team of knowledgeable professionals dedicated to meeting customers' needs.

