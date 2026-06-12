Linx Security Integrates with Claude Compliance API to Bring Identity Governance to Enterprise AI

NEW YORK, June 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Linx Security, the AI-native identity security and governance platform built for the era of hybrid workforce — humans, AI agents and non-human identities — today announced its integration with Claude Compliance API, powered by Anthropic. The integration brings Claude into the Linx platform as a fully governed application, giving enterprise security and IT teams the same visibility and control over Claude access that they already have across the rest of their application estate.

Linx console with Claude integration

As organizations rapidly deploy Claude across teams and workflows, security and compliance teams have faced a fundamental blind spot: they have had no way to see who holds access to Claude, what level of privilege they carry, which API keys exist, or what resources and projects are being shared. Until now, what happened inside those AI interactions has remained largely invisible to the identity and security teams responsible for managing access risk.

The Linx integration based on the new Claude compliance API, powered by Anthropic, changes that. Claude governance lives natively inside the Linx platform, alongside every other application in the enterprise. For security leaders, that means Claude is no longer an ungoverned blind spot in the identity estate: it carries the same visibility, audit trail, and access controls as every other application their teams are responsible for securing.

"Claude has become a critical enterprise application almost overnight, but without the identity governance controls that organizations apply to everything else in their stack," said Israel Duanis, CEO and Co-Founder at Linx. "You can see who has access to Salesforce. You can see who holds admin keys in your cloud infrastructure. You should be able to see the same for Claude. This integration makes that possible, and it does it the right way: not as a standalone tool, but as part of the same identity fabric our customers already use to govern every identity in their environment."

Governing Claude

Once connected, Claude becomes a fully governed application in Linx. Identity teams can now:

See accounts, roles, and permissions in Claude — A complete view of all accounts provisioned in Claude, the roles assigned to them, and the groups they belong to. Teams can filter directly to administrative roles and drill into the specific permissions each role carries, making it easy to identify over-provisioned access at a glance.

Review and certify access with Linx AI-powered recommendations — Launch access certification campaigns scoped specifically to Claude, reviewing who has access and what entitlements they hold. Linx surfaces recommendations powered by Anthropic's own models to help reviewers decide whether each access grant should be approved or denied, accelerating certification cycles without sacrificing rigor.

Identify and associate API keys — Full visibility into API keys created within Claude, including when each key was created and associated metadata, giving security teams the audit trail they need to detect stale or unmanaged keys.

Govern projects and resources — Monitorthe specific projects and shared resources within Claude, with an access graph for each project that maps exactly how access is provisioned: which roles exist, which users hold them, and how they connect.

"What makes this integration stand out is that access review recommendations are powered by Anthropic's own models. You're not just getting visibility into who has access to Claude — you're getting intelligent guidance on whether that access is appropriate," said Niv Goldenberg, CPO & Co-Founder at Linx. "Combining Linx's identity governance with Anthropic's AI to make faster, smarter certification decisions is exactly the kind of integration that moves enterprises from checkbox compliance to continuous, intelligent governance."

The Linx integration with the Claude Compliance API is available now. To learn more or see the integration in action, visit linx.security/demo.

About Linx Security

Linx Security is the AI-native identity security and governance platform built for the era of AI agents and non-human identities. Founded in 2023 and headquartered in New York, the company delivers unified visibility, continuous risk detection, and autonomous remediation across every identity in the enterprise — human, non-human, and AI. Backed by Insight Partners, Index Ventures, and Cyberstarts, Linx Security is trusted by identity-intensive enterprises globally to eliminate identity risk and provide AI governance without slowing the business. For more information, visit www.linx.security.

About Anthropic

Anthropic is an AI safety company building reliable, interpretable, and steerable AI systems, including Claude, an AI assistant focused on safety and helpfulness. Learn more at anthropic.com.

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SOURCE Linx Security