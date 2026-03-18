Linx Security Launches Autopilot, Introducing Autonomous AI for Identity Security

NEW YORK, March 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Linx Security today announced the launch of Autopilot, the industry's first AI agent purpose-built for identity security and governance. Unveiled ahead of RSA Conference 2026, Autopilot marks a fundamental shift in how organizations manage identity risk, moving from AI assistance to continuous and independent AI execution.

Until now, AI in security has largely focused on assisting human operators. It helped accelerate analysis, generate recommendations, and enhance decision-making, but it still required a person to initiate action.

Autopilot from Linx Security changes that.

For the first time, identity security teams can deploy an AI agent that works continuously and independently on their behalf. Acting as a virtual security operator, Autopilot monitors identity environments 24/7, detects meaningful changes as they happen, evaluates risk in context, and takes action in real time.

Modern identity environments don't stand still. Employees change roles. Privileges expand. Access accumulates. Risk builds quietly between periodic reviews. Monthly and quarterly certifications leave critical gaps between detection and remediation.

"Autopilot delivers responsible autonomy – leveraging AI where it excels, while keeping a firm grip on the wheel," said Dor Renert, VP of Product at Linx Security. "We're not introducing AI that creates more noise or more dashboards. We're introducing an expert agent that understands identity context, acts when it should, and knows when to involve a human. That balance is what makes autonomy deployable at scale in security."

Autopilot introduces intelligent triggers that continuously monitor for high-impact events, including newly assigned privileged access, departmental moves, and shifts in user responsibilities. When triggered, the system evaluates access, assesses risk, and either initiates remediation or escalates to a human when oversight is required, ensuring utmost speed without sacrificing control.

The impact of Linx Security's Autopilot is twofold.

First, Autopilot makes security teams' lives easier. Tedious access reviews, complex evaluations, and repetitive investigations can be handled automatically, allowing teams to focus on strategy instead of chasing tickets.

Second, security posture improves meaningfully. Because Autopilot operates continuously, identity risks are addressed as they emerge, not weeks or months later. What once took weeks or months to surface can now be evaluated in real time.

"Security teams don't need more noise, they need meaningful leverage," said Niv Goldenberg, Chief Product Officer and Co-Founder at Linx Security. "Autopilot allows organizations to modernize identity security responsibly, combining continuous AI-driven execution with human expertise."

Autonomy in security demands trust. Autopilot is designed with guardrails and intelligent oversight mechanisms to ensure balance. It determines when independent action is appropriate and when human input is necessary, thus avoiding alert fatigue while maintaining transparency and control.

"Autopilot marks the beginning of a new chapter for Linx," said Israel Duanis, CEO and Co-Founder of Linx Security. "Our vision is to build a security platform that doesn't just inform teams, it operates alongside them. The future of identity security isn't more alerts or more manual reviews. It's intelligent systems that continuously strengthen posture while keeping humans in control. This launch establishes Linx as a leader in autonomous identity security and sets the foundation for where our platform is headed."

Autopilot will be demonstrated live by Linx during RSA Conference (March 23-26).

For more information or to schedule a demo, visit https://www.linx.security/demo.

Media contact: [email protected]

SOURCE Linx Security