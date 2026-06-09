Linx Security Launches Agentic Access Control to Deliver Real-Time Governance Over AI Agents

NEW YORK, June 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Linx Security, the AI-native identity security and governance platform, today announced the general availability of Linx Agentic Access Control, a real-time enforcement layer that gives enterprise security and identity teams granular visibility and control over every action taken through the Model Context Protocol (MCP), whether initiated by a human, a non-human identity, or an autonomous AI agent.

The announcement marks a significant expansion of Linx's AI governance capabilities, extending the full power of the company's unified identity platform — which already governs human and non-human identities — directly into the agentic layer.

The Challenge: AI Agents Operating Without an Enforcement Layer

As AI agents proliferate across enterprise environments, they are no longer simply surfacing information — they are taking actions inside business-critical systems: reading records, writing data, querying databases, and calling APIs. The access controls that govern human and non-human identities were not designed to inspect or enforce policy on MCP traffic. Actions executed through MCP do not surface in the downstream application logs that security teams rely on, leaving organizations without visibility into what agents are doing, without a mechanism to enforce granular allow or block decisions at machine speed, and without an auditable record of agent activity.

According to McKinsey's 2026 AI Trust Maturity Survey, nearly two-thirds of organizations cite security and risk concerns as the top barrier to scaling agentic AI. Active mitigation lags risk awareness across nearly every AI risk category. The NSA has separately issued guidance identifying real-world MCP security risks, recommending that access to tools interacting with sensitive or regulated data be explicitly controlled and segregated.

Linx Agentic Access Control: Real-Time MCP Governance for the Enterprise

Linx Agentic Access Control is built on an MCP Gateway that sits inline between AI platforms and the enterprise applications they access. Every tool call passes through Linx before it executes, enabling security teams to enforce policy at a level of granularity not previously available through legacy access controls.

Key capabilities include:

Tool-level enforcement: Policy controls not only which MCP servers an agent can reach, but which specific read, write, and admin tools it can invoke within each server, mapped to Linx access profiles by role, team, or persona.

Inline, real-time adjudication: Every tool call is inspected and approved or blocked before it executes, enabling governance to operate at machine speed rather than admin time.

Full audit logging: Every approved and denied action is captured, timestamped, and attributable to the human identity, non-human identity, or agent behind it, giving organizations a complete and investigable record of agent activity for the first time.

"Organizations are no longer asking whether to use AI — they are asking how to use it safely," said Niv Goldenberg, Co-Founder and CPO of Linx Security. "Linx Agentic Access Control gives enterprises the enforcement layer they need to answer that question: real-time controls, full audit logging, and the unified identity context that makes policy decisions accurate rather than blunt."

The Unified Identity Advantage

Unlike point solutions that govern agents in isolation, Linx Agentic Access Control operates within a unified identity governance platform that provides full context across human identities, non-human identities, and agents simultaneously. The same access profile logic that governs humans and non-human identities in Linx now extends directly to agents, creating one unified, auditable policy across the entire identity landscape.

"Governing agents in isolation gives you a view that is too narrow to act on," said Dor Renert, VP Product at Linx Security. "When you see the agent, its human and organizational context, and the action being attempted in a single policy decision, enforcement becomes precise. That is the advantage of governing agentic access from within a unified identity platform."

Linx Agentic Access Control is available now for Linx Security customers. Organizations can request a demonstration at linx.security/demo.

About Linx Security

Linx Security is the AI-native identity security and governance platform built for the era of AI agents and non-human identities. Founded in 2023 and headquartered in New York, the company delivers unified visibility, continuous risk detection, and autonomous remediation across every identity in the enterprise — human, non-human, and AI agents. Backed by Insight Partners, Index Ventures, and Cyberstarts, Linx Security is trusted by identity-intensive enterprises globally to eliminate identity risk and provide AI identity governance without slowing the business. For more information, visit www.linx.security.

Media contact: [email protected]

SOURCE Linx Security