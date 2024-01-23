Linxa empowers Roamless' Launch of a Game-Changing e-SIM-based Roaming app across 62 countries

Roamless partners with Linxa to launch a global eSIM roaming solution in 62 countries in record time, and is now set to disrupt global roaming industry.

LONDON, Jan. 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Linxa, a leading provider of OSS/BSS and Network solutions, is proud to announce its successful collaboration with the innovative consumer app Roamless. This September, the partnership marked a significant milestone, enabling Roamless to launch an eSIM roaming solution live in 62 countries, with an ambitious plan to expand to over 200 territories in the next 12 months.

Roamless redefines the eSIM market by offering a comprehensive roaming communication suite — data, voice, and messaging via local numbers — all within a single app. This integration revolutionizes the roaming experience for travelers, making it truly seamless.

This achievement is an outstanding example of how strategic partnerships can propel the telecommunications industry forward. By combining Linxa's robust technology infrastructure with Roamless's cutting-edge eSIM application, the duo has set a new standard for market entry speed and customer service.

Roamless's go-to-market time was significantly reduced thanks to the technology partnership with Linxa. The alliance highlights Linxa's commitment to fostering advancements in telecom technology, paving the way for leading-edge solutions like eSIM technology.

"We are very happy to help Roamless on the launch of their great application. Roamless is a unique solution that has the potential to disrupt the eSIM Roaming industry," said Kunal Dave, the VP of Global Sales at Linxa. His enthusiasm is matched by the sentiment at Roamless, where CEO Emre Demirel remarked, "We are very happy to have partnered up with Linxa on OSS/BSS and Network solutions. It was an invaluable part of the project that enabled us to start serving our customers more quickly and efficiently."

The eSIM roaming solution introduced by Roamless is poised to change the way consumers connect globally, offering a seamless experience without the constraints of traditional SIM cards.

About Linxa
Linxa delivers telecom software platforms designed to make it simpler and faster to grow profitability and capture new revenue in the complex telecom market. Along with high performance switching and network products, we offer tools and support to efficiently manage rating, pricing, routing, monitoring / reporting and invoicing with high levels of automation. This enables telecom providers to focus on their core business, reduce fraud and disputes, while optimizing routing and making real-time decisions based on price and quality. Linxa has offices in the UK and Turkey with local presence in USA, Sweden, Netherlands, Germany, Tunisia, South Africa and Australia.

www.linxa.com

About Roamless
Roamless is revolutionizing the travel experience with its global eSIM service, making mobile connectivity effortless and affordable in over 60 countries, with plans to expand to 200+. With no need for physical SIM cards and no exorbitant roaming fees, travelers can enjoy seamless connectivity through a single app.

The smart pay-as-you-go system ensures that users pay only for what they need, with the assurance that their balance never expires. The upcoming suite of features, including international calling and messaging, positions Roamless as a comprehensive mobile operator tailored for modern travelers.

Roamless is not just a service but a community where users can earn rewards, making it a unique and innovative choice for global connectivity.

www.roamless.com

