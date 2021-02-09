Linxup Announces New GPS Mower Tracker

CHESTERFIELD, Mo., Feb. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Linxup GPS announces a powerful new product for lawn and landscaping companies: the Linxup Mower Tracker .

The Linxup Mower Tracker uses a 12 second ping rate to accurately track every movement of lawn mowers and other motorized equipment in real time. The detailed mower path data allows users to quickly show proof of service to customers. It also provides data to adjust mowing patterns to improve lawn health. In addition, the Linxup tracking system gives the location, use data and theft protection of every piece of landscaping equipment.

Product Director Joe Marcotte said, "The Linxup Mower Tracker makes it easy for a landscaping company to defend against customer complaints and refund requests. After service is complete, our customers can give their customers peace of mind by verifying exactly what their teams were doing."

Marcotte added, "Larger contracts for landscaping and lawn care companies often require proof of service details. The Mower Tracker makes this simple for small businesses looking to expand into larger markets."

The mower tracker can be used for proof of service with any motorized equipment, including spreaders, brush cutters and power rakes.

The Mower Tracker features a weather-proof durable casing for use in all seasons and environments. All Linxup tracking devices include geofence and unauthorized use alerts to protect valuable equipment and confirm when teams arrived at a customer's location. The ping rate can be adjusted up to 48 hours during off seasons to extend battery life while still providing theft protection. The tracker can be wired to any motorized trackers and equipment, regardless of manufacturer.

Linxup is a leading brand of GPS tracking for small and medium sized service businesses. The Mower Tracker joins other Linxup GPS devices, including dash cameras and vehicle trackers, that landscaping businesses use to protect against theft and liability. The Mower Tracker delivers on Linxup's promise to make complicated things simple.

The Linxup Mower Tracker can be requested now by contacting Linxup at 877-732-4980 or [email protected] .

