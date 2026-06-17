Linxup Expands Partnership with Fleetio to Bring Full Maintenance Management to Mid-Market Fleets through Reseller Program

New reseller partnership expands access to Linxup's real-time GPS and telematics data with Fleetio's leading fleet maintenance platform

ST. LOUIS, June 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Linxup, a GPS fleet tracking and safety technology company serving small- and mid-sized businesses, announces a new reseller partnership with Fleetio, the leading fleet maintenance and optimization platform. The partnership expands access to advanced fleet maintenance management for Linxup's small- and mid-sized business customers.

The fleet management software market is rapidly growing, with a projected expansion from $32 billion to $152 billion by 2032. At the center of that shift are fleets with 20-200 assets, who are quickly realizing that basic maintenance systems and manual record-keeping cannot keep up. These operators increasingly need a connected system handling inspections, work orders, repair histories and total cost of ownership analytics in one place, without relying on spreadsheets, paper forms or disconnected tools. Linxup has long served this customer base with essential tracking and maintenance capabilities, and as those fleets scale, so do their operational demands. The expanded partnership between Linxup and Fleetio directly addresses that gap, giving Linxup customers easy access to Fleetio's full fleet maintenance capabilities.

Fleetio's cloud-based software simplifies fleet maintenance management by automating service schedules, optimizing fuel and tool management, and delivering timely AI-powered insights, while enabling fleets to manage end-to-end maintenance workflows in-house or through third-party providers. Paired with Linxup's real-time GPS fleet tracking and telematics platform, customers will benefit from streamlined workflows and a complete picture of fleet health without disconnected systems.

"As our customers' fleets grow, their needs grow," said Joe Marcotte, senior director of product management at Linxup. "Now that Linxup is part of Fleetio's reseller program, Linxup customers don't have to choose between a familiar platform and the advanced maintenance tools they need to scale. Together, we give fleet operators a complete picture of vehicle health and performance with real-time tracking and telematics from Linxup, combined with Fleetio's best-in-class maintenance management."

For fleet managers, the partnership eliminates the manual reconciliation of telematics and maintenance data that has historically lived in separate systems. Through the existing integration, Linxup automatically sends location data, odometer readings and diagnostic trouble codes (DTC) into Fleetio, triggering preventive maintenance schedules based on actual mileage. Drivers can submit Driver Vehicle Inspection Reports (DVIRs) and flag vehicle issues from the Fleetio Go mobile app, automatically generating work orders when problems arise. Fleet managers gain end-to-end visibility through a unified dashboard covering vehicle location, maintenance status, repair history and total cost of ownership, enabling smarter repair-versus-replace decisions and reducing unplanned downtime. The integration is available through Fleetio's telematics integrations directory, and existing vehicle records sync automatically with no manual data entry required.

"Fleetio is excited to expand the Linxup partnership through our reseller program, giving modern fleets easier access to powerful maintenance and safety tools within Linxup's ecosystem," said Ben Nachabur, Chief Revenue Officer at Fleetio. "As operations become more complex, fleet professionals can use these tools to stay ahead of downtime, improve efficiency and maintain momentum throughout every stage of growth."

To learn more about the Linxup–Fleetio integration and how it can benefit your fleet operations, visit try.linxup.com/get-fleetio/

About Linxup

Linxup is the ideal tracking and safety solution for small and mid-sized businesses that need to get the most out of their vehicles, equipment, teams, and tools in the field. Linxup's powerful GPS tracking and dash cam solutions deliver the robust features, driver coaching tools, and ease of use for companies like HVAC and plumbing contractors, landscapers, and construction contractors need to improve safety, reduce risk, limit costs, and drive employee efficiency and accountability. Linxup is based in the United States and provides live, US-based onboarding, support, and coaching from its St. Louis, MO headquarters.

For more information, visit www.linxup.com or call 1-866-863-5073.

About Fleetio

Fleetio is the leading fleet maintenance and optimization platform, helping fleets, repair shops and partners efficiently manage their assets by providing resources fueled with data-driven recommendations and expert insights. Fleetio sets the industry standard as an operating system built to support real execution through embedded intelligence, automation and connected maintenance workflows. Leveraging its comprehensive fleet ecosystem, the company supports over 8 million vehicles, including more than 8,500 fleets across 100+ countries, and processes over 13 million repair orders per year through a network of 110,000 repair shops. Fleetio equips fleet professionals with the tools they need to extend asset life, reduce downtime and confidently deliver results for their business.

SOURCE Linxup