Linxup Integrates with Draivn to Streamline Commercial Auto Insurance for Fleet Operators

New integration connects Linxup customers directly to carriers that value telematics data, delivering faster quotes and better pricing for safer fleets

ST. LOUIS, May 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Linxup, a GPS fleet tracking and safety technology company serving small- and mid-sized businesses, today announced an integration with Draivn, the platform that delivers validated fleet risk exposure into insurance workflows. The integration connects fleets, brokers, and insurers in a streamlined workflow, giving Linxup customers a faster, more accurate path to commercial auto coverage from carriers that recognize and reward safety performance.

Commercial auto insurance has become one of the fastest-rising costs for small fleet operators. What many don't realize is that telematics data tells a detailed story that insurers can use. GPS tracking and dash cams generate a continuous record of how fleets operate, such as speeding trends, braking behavior, incident response and safety improvements over time. That record has value, yet the insurance industry has not caught up. Many carriers still price risk based on broad assumptions rather than actual fleet performance. This means operators who have done the work of building safer fleets often don't see it reflected in their rates.

The partnership between Linxup and Draivn specifically is aimed to solve that disconnect. Draivn captures and translates Linxup telematics data into validated risk exposure, connects customers to relevant brokers and carriers and streamlines the underwriting process to deliver faster, fairer commercial auto quotes. The result eliminates the back-and-forth between customers, brokers, and carriers that has historically delayed coverage decisions and left telematics data out of the equation.

"As fleet operators invest in telematics and do the hard work of building safer fleets, they deserve to see that reflected in their insurance costs," said Naeem Bari, co-founder and chief product officer of Linxup. "The reality is that commercial auto insurance has been getting more expensive, and the data our customers generate every day has the potential to change that equation. Integrating with Draivn is about making sure that data gets used."

Key benefits of the Linxup and Draivn integration include:

Faster time to quote : Customers are connected directly to aligned carriers, cutting out manual delays.

: Customers are connected directly to aligned carriers, cutting out manual delays. More accurate pricing : Telematics data is actively factored into underwriting decisions.

: Telematics data is actively factored into underwriting decisions. Better insurance outcomes : Safer fleets are rewarded with more competitive rates and terms.

: Safer fleets are rewarded with more competitive rates and terms. Reduced friction: A streamlined process replaces the traditional manual workflow between customers, brokers and carriers.

"The data that fleets generate every day is one of their most underutilized assets," said Zakhar Paliatayeu, CPO at Draivn. "Safer operators are often priced the same as riskier ones simply because telematics doesn't get into underwriting. This partnership bridges the gap between telematics and insurance decisions so safer fleets can be recognized for their performance."

The integration is now available to Linxup customers operating small to mid-sized fleets of 1–100+ vehicles, including home services and contractor businesses, who are seeking faster, more competitive commercial auto quotes.

Sign up for tailored insurance quotes with Draivn & Linxup here.

About Linxup

Linxup is the ideal tracking and safety solution for small and mid-sized businesses that need to get the most out of their vehicles, equipment, teams, and tools in the field. Linxup's powerful GPS tracking and dash cam solutions deliver the robust features, driver coaching tools, and ease of use for companies like HVAC and plumbing contractors, landscapers, and construction contractors need to improve safety, reduce risk, limit costs, and drive employee efficiency and accountability. Linxup is based in the United States and provides live, US-based onboarding, support, and coaching from its St. Louis, MO headquarters.

For more information, visit www.linxup.com or call 1-866-863-5073.

About Draivn

Draivn turns fleet telematics into validated risk exposure – for underwriting, portfolio management, loss control, and claims. By making commercial fleet risk visible, verified, and usable across the ecosystem, Draivn enables better outcomes for every party of fleet insurance. Fleets get insurance that reflects actual safety performance, insurers improve loss ratios, and brokers strengthen credibility as trusted partners to both carriers and fleets.

SOURCE Linxup