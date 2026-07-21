Linxup Launches LinxCam Rear Vision Cameras to Close Blind Spots Behind Every Fleet Vehicle

New auxiliary camera lineup provides rear-view visibility that adds liability protection, operational proof of service

ST. LOUIS, July 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Linxup, a GPS fleet tracking and safety technology company serving small- and mid-sized businesses, has released two new rear-facing auxiliary cameras that hardwire directly into the existing LinxCam system. LinxCam Rear Vision and LinxCam Rear Vision Slimline provide full rear visibility, where forward-facing and in-cab cameras can't cover.

For more information on LinxCam Rear Vision and LinxCam Rear Vision Slimline, visit www.linxup.com/uses/linxcam-rear-vision.

Traditional in-cab and forward-facing dash cameras leave a blind spot behind the vehicle. With rear-end collisions accounting for 29% of all crashes, that missing perspective can make it difficult to determine fault after an accident, defend against liability claims, or verify completed work. The auxiliary cameras help fleets document rear-end collisions, verify proof of service, monitor assets and strengthen protection against false claims, all while using the existing LinxCam platform and storage.

"Fleet operators need visibility into every part of the job, not just what is happening in front of the vehicle," said Mike Garlow, product director of emerging products at Linxup. "LinxCam Rear Vision gives our customers an affordable way to close that gap. By adding rear-facing coverage to the existing platform, our customers can better protect their drivers, document completed work and gain the evidence they need when questions arise after an incident."

The two LinxCam models are designed for different fleet applications while sharing the same seamless LinxCam experience:

LinxCam Rear Vision supports proof of service, asset monitoring and rear-end collision documentation. It is suited for fleets in towing, waste management, delivery and other service industries that need visibility into work performed behind the vehicle.

supports proof of service, asset monitoring and rear-end collision documentation. It is suited for fleets in towing, waste management, delivery and other service industries that need visibility into work performed behind the vehicle. LinxCam Rear Vision Slimline provides rear visibility in a compact form factor that mounts above the license plate, making it ideal for fleets focused primarily on rear-end collision documentation and vehicle visibility.

"It's helping with my product security and my overhead," said William Fisher, logistics manager, Shore Appliance Connection. "I'm able to dial in on what is going on with what truck and address it from there — whether that's dealing with product off the back of the truck getting damaged, or workers' comp claims. Being able to watch and see what's going on with my vehicles allows me to get better insight."

The launch comes as fleets continue investing in technology that improves safety and reduces risk. A recent Linxup survey of 267 fleet professionals found:

53.6% said they like tools such as dash cams and GPS tracking because they believe these tools make drivers safer.

43.8% said dash camera or GPS footage has changed the outcome of an insurance claim or legal dispute.

46.2% said a dash, rear-facing or 360-degree camera has delivered the most value to their day-to-day work experience.

LinxCam Rear Vision and LinxCam Rear Vision Slimline are available now.

About Linxup

Linxup is the ideal tracking and safety solution for small and mid-sized businesses that need to get the most out of their vehicles, equipment, teams, and tools in the field. Linxup's powerful GPS tracking and dash cam solutions deliver the robust features, driver coaching tools, and ease of use for companies like HVAC and plumbing contractors, landscapers, and construction contractors need to improve safety, reduce risk, limit costs, and drive employee efficiency and accountability. Linxup is based in the United States and provides live, US-based onboarding, support, and coaching from its St. Louis, MO headquarters.

For more information, visit www.linxup.com or call 1-866-863-5073.

SOURCE Linxup