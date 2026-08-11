Linxup Partners with LEEO to Enable Fleets to Meet Telematics Standards for Commercial Auto Coverage

New integration connects fleet operators to required GPS tracking, dash cam equipment as part of LEEO insurance purchase process

ST. LOUIS, Aug. 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Linxup, a GPS fleet tracking and safety technology company serving small- and mid-sized businesses, today announced a partnership with LEEO, a commercial auto insurance managing general agency. Together, the companies are streamlining fleet management by allowing operators to seamlessly order and deploy required telematics hardware as part of the insurance process.

To learn more about the Linxup and LEEO partnership, visit try.linxup.com/leeo.

LEEO's commercial auto policies are built around strong telematics standards, including vehicle tracking and dash cameras, to help fleets operate more safely. For many small business owners, sourcing a qualified telematics provider before binding a policy creates delays and adds friction to an already time-sensitive process. The partnership between Linxup and LEEO gives fleet operators a direct path to the required equipment without having to research and vet a provider themselves.

"Telematics has quietly become part of getting commercial auto coverage in a lot of places, but many small fleet owners don't know where to start. They just know they need it," said Naeem Bari, co-founder and chief product officer of Linxup. "Partnering with LEEO allows customers to get connected to the right equipment, gear that helps protect them and their drivers on the road, as part of the coverage process."

"Telematics is one of the most effective tools we have for helping fleets operate more safely, but only if operators can get the right equipment in place quickly," said Brandt Wilson, director of product and telematics at LEEO. "We want policyholders focused on running their business, not chasing down a telematics vendor, and this partnership makes it easy for them to meet safety standards and move forward with confidence."

Key benefits of the Linxup and LEEO partnership include:

Faster path to coverage: Fleets without an existing telematics provider are connected to a dedicated Linxup representative who coordinates the bundled purchase, helping remove a common source of delay in securing commercial auto insurance.

Fleets without an existing telematics provider are connected to a dedicated Linxup representative who coordinates the bundled purchase, helping remove a common source of delay in securing commercial auto insurance. One coordinated experience: Customers can move through the telematics and insurance process together, rather than separately researching and vetting a provider on their own.

Customers can move through the telematics and insurance process together, rather than separately researching and vetting a provider on their own. Built around safety standards: The bundle includes the GPS tracking device and dashcam required for LEEO commercial auto coverage, allowing fleets to meet policy requirements in a single, seamless step.

The bundle includes the GPS tracking device and dashcam required for LEEO commercial auto coverage, allowing fleets to meet policy requirements in a single, seamless step. Visibility every step of the way: Status updates are shared throughout the process, from submission to purchase completion to activation.

This partnership connects LEEO policyholders directly to Linxup's complete telematics bundle at discounted partner rates, and the solution makes it fast, affordable and effortless to meet insurance requirements. Available now to small and mid-sized fleets across trade services, including HVAC, plumbing, electrical contractors, service businesses, local delivery and artisan trades.

For more information about the Linxup and LEEO partnership, visit try.linxup.com/leeo.

About Linxup

Linxup is the ideal risk solutions provider for small and mid-sized businesses that need to get the most out of their vehicles, equipment, teams, and tools in the field. Linxup's powerful GPS tracking and dash cam solutions deliver the robust features, driver coaching tools, and ease of use for companies like HVAC and plumbing contractors, landscapers, and construction contractors need to improve safety, reduce risk, limit costs, and drive employee efficiency and accountability. Linxup is based in the United States and provides live, US-based onboarding, support, and coaching from its St. Louis, MO headquarters.

For more information, visit www.linxup.com or call 1-866-863-5073.

About LEEO

LEEO is transforming commercial auto insurance with smarter, data-driven underwriting. By harnessing telematics, agentic AI, and advanced data science, LEEO delivers actionable insights that reduce risk, improve safety, and lower costs. LEEO's underwriting model brings new levels of precision, performance, and transparency to every policy, empowering more informed decisions and measurable results.

Backed by Battery Ventures, Foundation Capital, and Aquiline Technology Growth, LEEO combines deep insurance expertise with leading technology investment. This foundation positions the company to drive innovation and deliver industry-leading insurance solutions.

Media Contact

Jaclyn Westlake

PANBlast for Linxup

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SOURCE Linxup