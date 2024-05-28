Linxura Announces Smart Controller Software Update V1.5

LISLE, Ill., May 28, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Linxura, a technology company specializing in smart home control solutions, announced the V1.5 firmware update to their Linxura Smart Controller. The first major firmware update since Liinxura began shipping during CES 2024, the update focuses on improved response time, new platform and integrations support, and energy efficient automation.

Samsung SmartThings is a newly supported smart home platform, and Linxura Smart Controller users will be able to automatically recognize numerous devices in a SmartThings configured home, making it the easiest and fastest platform to configure for control by Linxura. This addition brings the total supported platforms to four, including Alexa, Google Home and IFTTT.

The Linxura Smart Controller now has a Bluetooth controller mode, allowing for control of presentations, media players and cameras.

New direct device integrations include Ecobee and Nest thermostats, Hunter Douglas shades with local control, Network Thermostat devices with local control, and Schlage locks.

Linxura has also received a "Works With Alexa" certification.

"After a successful showing at CES, we listened to feedback from industry experts and feature requests from smart home users," says Haofei Shi, CEO at Linxura. "Our development path has become focused on adding more direct device integrations. We should be adding support for different manufacturers' smart devices at a much greater rate going forward."

Linxura's roadmap includes support for the Matter smart home standard, Homey and Home Assistant platform support, auto-discovery of smart devices on the local network, August and Yale locks, along with support for products from Honeywell, Kasa, Nanoleaf, Rachio, Resideo, SmartWings, Switchbot, Tapo, Wemo, WiZ lights and more local vs cloud integrations.

Linxura is available for $99.99 from www.linxura.com.

About Linxura: Founded in 2021, Linxura is a smart device control technology company based in Lisle, IL. The executive and management team are comprised of professionals with a track record of technology successes in industries as varied as Home Integration, Payment Devices, Entertainment, and Access Control.

