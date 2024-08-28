Linxura Aura Smart Home Controller to Be Released Q1 2025

Smart Home Mode: Linxura Aura connects to your iOS and Android devices via Bluetooth. After pairing with the Linxura app, Linxura Aura can control your Wi-Fi devices through the app—no need for an extra hub. Your smartphone or tablet is all you need to unlock this convenient smart home control feature.

Zigbee Mode: Supports SmartThings Hub and Home Assistant, ensuring secure and reliable control for a wide range of Zigbee-compatible smart home devices.

Matter Mode: Compatible with SmartThings and HomeKit, offering interoperability across different brands and ecosystems, making it easier for users to manage their smart homes.

Bluetooth Mode: Allows users to control cameras, media players, and presentations across Android, iOS, Mac, and PC, expanding the device's utility beyond just smart home control.

E-ink Display: The e-ink display provides a clear, energy-efficient interface for users to interact with their smart devices and settings and can last for over 1 year during normal usage, ensuring long-lasting performance.

The Linxura App simplifies the connection and management of Linxura Aura. Users can easily configure scenes for Wi-Fi devices and enjoy a centralized platform to control all their smart home devices, whether they are part of Alexa, Google Home, or individual integrations like Yale, Sonos, or Philips Hue. The Linxura App brings unparalleled convenience and control to your fingertips.

Linxura Aura's compact and lightweight build, combined with its high-quality materials and matte finish, ensures a premium feel that resists fingerprints. Its subtle curves and rounded edges make it comfortable to hold and use, fitting effortlessly into any modern home environment.

Linxura Aura will be available in Q1 2025 for $39.99.

The flagship Linxura Smart Home Controller is available for $99.99 from www.linxura.com.

About Linxura: Founded in 2021, Linxura is a smart device control technology company based in Lisle, IL. The executive and management team are comprised of professionals with a track record of technology successes in industries as varied as Home Integration, Payment Devices, Entertainment, and Access Control.

