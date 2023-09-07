Linxura Unveils Portable Smart Home Controller at CEDIA Expo

LISLE, Ill., Sept. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Linxura, a technology company specializing in smart device control solutions, announced their Linxura Smart Controller at CEDIA Expo Booth #947. It is a small, portable smart home controller that lets you control your smart home devices without needing additional hubs or multiple apps to use each of them. Linxura communicates directly with devices, and can also work through Amazon Alexa and IFTTT, with the Matter smart home connectivity standard, Apple HomeKit, Google Home and other platforms to be supported in upcoming firmware updates.

"Linxura simplifies smart device control by eliminating the need for additional hubs, electric installations and multiple single purpose buttons or dials," says Haofei Shi, CEO at Linxura. "With the ability to have scenes controlling multiple devices simultaneously, complex and expensive control solutions are now a thing of the past."

At the center of Linxura is an e-paper screen showing four devices at a time to control, with a click wheel around the screen to select other pages of devices and scenes to control them. Functions can be customized to work the way you like it. For example, you can click once to turn a device on, twice to turn it off, and click and hold to rotate clockwise or counterclockwise to enable the wheel to be able to adjust different smart device functions such as brightness, temperature, volume, change channels, etc. It can work up to 3 months on a single charge.

Linxura is available for pre-order for $99.99 from www.linxura.com.

About Linxura: Founded in 2021, Linxura is a smart device control technology company based in Lisle, IL. The executive and management team are comprised of professionals with a track record of technology successes in industries as varied as Home Integration, Payment Devices, Entertainment, and Access Control.

