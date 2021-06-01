Liokareas' Rx High Polyphenol Extra Virgin Olive Oil Takes The Gold Medal At The World's Healthiest Olive Oil Competition Hosted in Spain

The Liokareas Rx High Polyphenol Extra Virgin Olive Oil (HPEVOO) is extrordinarily rich in Polyphenols, and specifically, Oleocanthal. This produces a complex robust flavor profile with an olive fruitiness and a strong peppery finish.

Labeled as "Your Elixir For Life", Liokareas recommends consuming 15mL of their HPEVOO per day to receive the health benefits research has supported around Oleocanthal.

"As a fifth-generation olive oil producer, we are incredibly proud to be awarded #1 in world's healthiest olive oil competition. At Liokareas Olive Oil, our vision has always been to produce the best olive oil that our consumers can get their hands on. In the olive oil industry, the health and wellness associated with polyphenols in EVOO, and especially Oleocanthal are paramount. We strive to produce the highest quality product, and with every year's harvest, our goal is to surpass the achievements we have made in the prior year. This year is a very special year for us with our High Phenolic EVOO, and we are so proud to be able to share our contribution to the wellness and longevity with our customers in the United States and beyond," says Peter Liokareas.

About Liokareas:

Liokareas has been pressing the best Greek Olive Oil you can actually get your taste buds on for more than five generations. We are serious about Greek. Extra-Virgin. Olive Oil. And yes, we are super serious about the awards we win. Awards give us validation as a company. They prove our painstaking adherence to tradition is worth the pain. And they give our customers a strong reason to believe. That the money they're putting into our product directly correlates to the quality and enjoyment they'll get out of it.

By only old-world means and simple hand tools, every olive in our ultra-premium organic extra virgin olive oil and first-pressed specialty oils is pampered, picked, and pressed on the family-owned orchard in the foothills of Southern Kalamata Greece. www.liokareas.com

