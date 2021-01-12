Lion Announces Acquisition of Lion FinTech Group

HONG KONG, Jan. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Lion Group Holding Ltd. ("Lion" or "the Company") (NASDAQ: LGHL), operator of an all-in-one trading platform that offers a wide spectrum of products and services with a focus on Chinese investors, today announced it will acquire 100% of Lion FinTech Group Limited for an amount to be agreed upon with a definitive agreement expected to be signed by March 31, 2021. Through its subsidiary, Royal Lion Middle East DMCC, Lion FinTech holds a proprietary trading license for crypto assets in Dubai. The Company expects the acquisition to close in the first quarter of 2021.

Royal Lion Middle East DMCC holds its proprietary trading license with the Dubai Multi Commodities Centre ("DMCC"), and functions as a central counterparty in the crypto asset market. Upon expected completion of the acquisition, Lion's clients will have access to trade legal tender crypto currencies under regulated conditions, ensuring safe transactions. Royal Lion Middle East DMCC is the only license holder with DMCC that supports FIAT currency, which, following the acquisition, will provide Lion's clients with an efficient and secure platform to exchange FIAT currencies with crypto currencies. With the license authorized for relevant financial activities and business resources, Lion plans to offer its clients crypto assets-backed trust funds as the best alternative avenue to invest in crypto assets.

Mr. Chunning (Wilson) Wang, Chief Executive Officer at Lion, commented, "This acquisition will bridge the gap between traditional financial markets and the crypto asset market, providing a simple and secure crypto trading platform for our clients. We believe the introduction of crypto trading will enable clients to implement more complex strategies with speed and efficiency, and unlock dynamic trading using smart contracts. Investors increasingly depend on speed and advanced capabilities to add incremental value to their portfolios, and we are excited to offer these tools to our clients following the expected acquisition of Lion FinTech."

Mr. Wang Jian, Chairman of Lion, owns 100% of Lion FinTech Group Limited, the controlling company of Royal Lion Investment Limited ("RLIL"). An investment company owned by a member of the United Arab Emirates (UAE) royal family also holds equity interest in RLIL. RLIL wholly owns Royal Lion Middle East DMCC.

About Lion

Lion Group Holding Ltd. (NASDAQ: LGHL) operates an all-in-one trading platform that offers a wide spectrum of products and services with a focus on Chinese investors. Through its state-of-the-art technology, Lion offers contract-for-difference (CFD) trading, insurance brokerage, futures brokerage, and securities brokerage on its platform, which can be accessed through applications available on the iOS, Android, Windows, and macOS systems. Lion's customers are well-educated and affluent Chinese individual investors residing both inside and outside the PRC as well as institutional clients in Hong Kong. Additional information may be found at http://ir.liongrouphl.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains, "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the "safe harbor" provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Lion's actual results may differ from their expectations, estimates and projections and consequently, you should not rely on these forward-looking statements as predictions of future events. Words such as "expect," "estimate," "project," "budget," "forecast," "anticipate," "intend," "plan," "may," "will," "could," "should," "believes," "predicts," "potential," "might" and "continues," and similar expressions are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements include, without limitation, Lion's expectations with respect to future performance and anticipated financial impacts of the Business combination, the satisfaction of the closing conditions to the business combination and the timing of the completion of the business combination. These forward-looking statements involve significant risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from expected results. Most of these factors are outside the control of Lion and are difficult to predict. Factors that may cause such differences include, but are not limited to: (1) the inability to maintain the listing of the post-acquisition company's ADSs on NASDAQ following the business combination; (2) the risk that the business combination disrupts current plans and operations as a result of the announcement and consummation of the transactions described herein; (3) the inability to recognize the anticipated benefits of the business combination, which may be affected by, among other things, competition, the ability of the combined company to grow and manage growth profitably and retain its key employees; (4) costs related to the business combination; (5) changes in applicable laws or regulations; (6) the possibility that Lion may be adversely affected by other economic, business, and/or competitive factors; and (7) other risks and uncertainties to be identified in the proxy statement/prospectus relating to the business combination, including those under "Risk Factors" therein, and in other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") made by Lion. Lion cautions that the foregoing list of factors is not exhaustive. Lion cautions readers not to place undue reliance upon any forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date made. Lion does not undertake or accept any obligation or undertaking to release publicly any updates or revisions to any forward-looking statements to reflect any change in its expectations or any change in events, conditions or circumstances on which any such statement is based, subject to applicable law.

