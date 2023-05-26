LION ANNOUNCES UPCOMING PARTICIPATION AT INVESTOR CONFERENCES

MONTREAL, May 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ - The Lion Electric Company (NYSE: LEV) (TSX: LEV) ("Lion" or the "Company"), a leading manufacturer of all-electric medium and heavy-duty urban vehicles, announced today that the Company will be presenting at the following investor conferences in June:

National Bank Financial 13th Annual Quebec Conference
Date: Thursday, June 1, 2023
Location: Toronto

TD Cowen Sustainability Week
Date: Tuesday, June 6, 2023
Location: Virtual

When available, a link to the webcast of the conferences will be available on the Investor Relations section of the company's website at www.thelionelectric.com

ABOUT LION ELECTRIC

Lion Electric is an innovative manufacturer of zero-emission vehicles. The company creates, designs and manufactures all-electric class 5 to class 8 commercial urban trucks and all-electric buses and minibuses for the school, paratransit and mass transit segments. Lion is a North American leader in electric transportation and designs, builds and assembles many of its vehicles' components, including chassis, battery packs, truck cabins and bus bodies. 

Always actively seeking new and reliable technologies, Lion vehicles have unique features that are specifically adapted to its users and their everyday needs. Lion believes that transitioning to all-electric vehicles will lead to major improvements in our society, environment and overall quality of life. Lion shares are traded on the New York Stock Exchange and the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol LEV.

