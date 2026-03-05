SYDNEY, March 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Lion Blue Pty Ltd has expanded its fixed income execution platform following a sustained increase in client allocations to institutional-grade credit strategies. Over the past three months, client allocations to fixed income have increased, reflecting a marked rotation toward predictable income streams and defensively positioned portfolios amid ongoing global market uncertainty.

Lion Blue Expands Fixed Income Execution Platform as Client Credit Allocations Rise (PRNewsfoto/Lion Blue Pty Ltd)

Client demand has been concentrated in investment-grade corporate bonds, selectively positioned short-duration mandates, and tailored credit opportunities designed to balance yield optimisation with issuer strength and liquidity discipline. The firm reports that investors are increasingly prioritising capital structure resilience, transparent pricing, and execution quality as risk premia across asset classes continue to recalibrate.

To support rising volumes and enhance market access, Lion Blue Pty Ltd has formalised an over-the-counter (OTC) fixed income execution arrangement with a private counterparty. This enhancement strengthens access to both primary and secondary bond markets, broadens sourcing capabilities across maturities and sectors, and reinforces institutional standards around liquidity management and transaction efficiency.

"Fixed income is now forming the structural core of many portfolios rather than serving as a tactical overlay," said Scott Hedgecock, Senior Fixed Income Executive. "Clients are actively seeking high-quality credit exposure where income visibility and capital preservation sit alongside disciplined execution. The shift we're observing is deliberate and strategic."

The expanded platform provides structured access to debt instruments traded across global credit markets, where liquidity dynamics are influenced by established underwriting and market-making activity.

"Investors are no longer satisfied with passive bond exposure," said Scott Hedgecock, Senior Fixed Income Executive. "They want access that mirrors how institutional desks operate — competitive pricing, depth of liquidity, and thoughtful credit selection. When volatility surfaces, the importance of counterparty strength and execution discipline becomes immediately apparent."

With approximately US$14.5 billion in assets under management, Lion Blue Pty Ltd continues to invest in fixed income infrastructure, execution networks, and risk oversight frameworks to meet evolving client requirements. The firm expects demand for high-grade income strategies to remain elevated as markets navigate shifting rate expectations, uneven economic expansion, and episodic dislocation across asset classes.

The firm notes that credit markets remain sensitive to macroeconomic developments, issuer fundamentals, and liquidity conditions. Investment outcomes may vary materially depending on security selection and prevailing market environments.

About Lion Blue Pty Ltd

Lion Blue Pty Ltd is authorised and regulated by the Australian Securities and Investments Commission (ASIC) and operates in accordance with applicable regulatory requirements in relevant jurisdictions.

This communication is provided for informational purposes only and does not constitute financial product advice, investment advice, an offer, or a solicitation. It has been prepared without taking into account any individual's objectives, financial situation, or needs. Independent professional advice should be sought before making any investment decision. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future results.

Website: https://www.lionbluepty.com/

Regulatory Information

Lion Blue Pty Ltd

ABN: 86 605 341 928

AFSL: 478958

Contact

Lion Blue Pty

[email protected]

SOURCE Lion Blue Pty Ltd