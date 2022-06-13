Lion Brand and JOANN Stores Join Forces to Support Anti-Bullying Campaign #HATNOTHATE

Nearly 900 JOANN stores will begin featuring #HATNOTHATE display cases this month, stocked with blue Lion Brand yarn to support the campaign's 2022 goals.

CARLSTADT, N.J., June 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- As part of Lion Brand Yarn Company 's ongoing support of the anti-bullying campaign #HATNOTHATE , the leading knitting and craft yarn distributor in the U.S. announced today its new collaboration with JOANN Stores, which is stocking blue Lion Brand yarn in 860 in-store display cases to promote #HATNOTHATE's 2022 campaign.

"We're so excited about this collaboration, which represents the shared goal between Lion Brand and our longtime retail partner JOANN to support the powerful #HATNOTHATE campaign," said Jessica Hendrickson, Creative Director, Lion Brand Yarn Company. "These displays will raise awareness for #HATNOTHATE's anti-bullying efforts and the yarn will give makers the tools they need to create hats to donate to the cause."

Founded in 2018 by crafter and activist Shira Blumenthal, #HATNOTHATE has collected nearly 100,000 blue hats, donated from knitters, crocheters, and loomers worldwide and distributed to schools across the U.S. as part of an educational mission to help end bullying. The new collaboration with Lion Brand and JOANN marks the first in-store retail activation of #HATNOTHATE.

"We couldn't be more proud to devote space in our stores to #HATNOTHATE, which has shown consistent dedication and support to those impacted by bullying," said Mike Caserta, Divisional Merchandise Manager, Basic Craft, JOANN. "Blue is the primary anti-bullying color, and in the branded displayers within our stores, creators will find a variety of blue Lion Brand yarns to use to create hats to make a difference."

Those Lion Brand yarns include a variety of styles, too, such as customer favorites from Wool Ease and Vanna's Choice to Hometown and Heartland. The vibrant displayers – which feature #HATNOTHATE information and insignia – are also part of the anti-bullying campaign's refined mission for 2022, which involves new calls to action for supporters and volunteers.

"For 2022, our goal is to involve the community, from yarn shops to libraries, to be drop-off points for #HATNOTHATE," said Blumenthal. "In the past, we have asked makers and drop-off points to send us the hats, which would then be distributed to participating schools; however, this year we want the community to be more involved in the process and give makers the opportunity to see their handmade hats in their local schools."

With drop-off points as the new focal point of the campaign – and helpers at those points responsible for receiving, sorting and distributing donated hats – #HATNOTHATE will be returning the favor by promoting each drop-off point via its social media channels and its website, while working to find local schools nearby to receive the hats. To date, #HATNOTHATE has established drop-off points in 31 U.S. states. Participating establishments range from craft stores and fitness centers to hair salons and even automotive shops.

ABOUT LION BRAND YARN COMPANY

Lion Brand Yarn Company is a fifth-generation, family-owned business and one of the leading knitting and craft yarn distributors in the United States. Lion Brand yarns are sold online and at craft chains, discount chains, and independent shops across the country. Via their website, they ship to virtually every country in the world. More than 80 different types of yarn can be purchased on LionBrand.com, in addition to tools and accessories. Since 1878, Lion Brand has inspired and educated knitters and crocheters. Today, research shows that knitting and crocheting help relieve stress through the soothing, repetitive motions of the craft and by helping people achieve a creative outlet that produces tangible and valuable products.

ABOUT JOANN STORES

For 75 years, JOANN has inspired creativity in the hearts, hands, and minds of its customers. From a single storefront in Cleveland, Ohio, the nation's leading fabric and craft retailer has grown to include more than 865 stores across 49 states and an industry-leading e-commerce business. With the goal of helping every customer find their creative Happy Place, JOANN serves as a convenient single stop for all of the supplies, guidance, and inspiration needed to achieve any project or passion. For store locations, project ideas, and a full product offering, visit joann.com.

SOURCE Lion Brand Yarn Co.