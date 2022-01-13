Lion Brand Announces “Golden Sunshine” as the 2022 Color of the Year, Promotes Renewed Optimism for the Crafting Community

CARLSTADT, N.J., Jan. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Lion Brand Yarn Company announced today that it is entering 2022 with a goal of inspiring joy and optimism in the crafting community by naming "Golden Sunshine" as its latest Color of the Year. It will serve as the color inspiration for a year-long collection of new products for the company. In the wake of nearly two years of uncertainty, this bright, warm and vibrant color marks a trendsetting initiative for the company as well as a guiding light of positivity heading into the new year.

"We hope that Golden Sunshine drives our makers forward, imbuing their projects, garments, and lives with joy," said Jessica Hendrickson, Design Director of Lion Brand Yarn Company.

Lion Brand will donate a portion of the proceeds from all product sales in the Golden Sunshine product collection to Mental Health America (MHA), the nation's leading community-based nonprofit dedicated to those living with mental illness and promoting mental health. The partnership has been an integral part of Lion Brand's commitment to focus on the mental health benefits of knitting and crocheting activities, which have spiked in popularity as people seek out healthy ways to cope with challenging times.

"MHA is the perfect partner for this new mood-enhancing color palette," Hendrickson said. "Color has been proven to have a direct correlation to our mental well-being, and we're excited to support MHA's incredible work."

"The colors we choose to wear and surround ourselves with can play an integral role in our mental health," said Schroeder Stribling, MHA, President and Chief Executive Officer. "Golden Sunshine is the ideal palette to spread some much-needed post-pandemic happiness."

The Golden Sunshine collection will include curated color palettes featuring Lion Brand's 24/7 Cotton®, Feels Like Butta®, Pound of Love® and Wool-Ease Thick & Quick® yarns. Eleven new patterns and four seasonal palettes will be released on a rolling basis throughout 2021, helping make Golden Sunshine a significant color trend throughout the year.

Lion Brand has also launched a complete social media campaign across all of its digital channels, including Instagram and Facebook, highlighting the Golden Sunshine yarn products and fashions made from new patterns in the 2022 Color of the Year collection.

The efforts support a campaign message of creating a "Colorful, Connected, Comforting, and Caring World" while positioning Lion Brand as an innovator in the crafting space.

ABOUT LION BRAND YARN COMPANY

Lion Brand Yarn Company is a fifth-generation, family-owned business and one of the leading knitting and craft yarn distributors in the United States. Lion Brand yarns are sold online and at craft chains, discount chains, and independent shops across the country. Via their website, they ship to virtually every country in the world. More than 80 different types of yarn can be purchased on LionBrand.com, in addition to tools and accessories. Since 1878, Lion Brand has inspired and educated knitters and crocheters. Today, research shows that knitting and crocheting help relieve stress through the soothing, repetitive motions of the craft and by helping people achieve a creative outlet that produces tangible and valuable products.

